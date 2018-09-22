CHICAGO — What’s it like to be a boy these days?
It’s a frequent thought for me as I navigate my son’s 17th year of life in a world where the scourge of toxic masculinity shares the public consciousness with admiration of spectacularly muscled sports stars and big-screen superheroes whose worth is predicated on their physical prowess.
In my house, the desire to adventure on the high seas or crawl through the trenches of World War I via immersive video games competes with the pressure to get out to the gym to pack on muscle for the sake of measuring up to, let’s face it, practically every dude on TV or in movies.
I thought raising sons would be easier than raising daughters, because the gendered societal pressures girls deal with is so overwhelming. But boys aren’t exactly cake-walking through adolescence.
In a nationally representative survey of 1,000 boys and girls ages 10 to 19, boys’ responses to pressing questions of the day exemplify the difference between what parents and elders say boys should be and what boys infer from their actions.
For instance, though adults typically say that honesty, morality, ambition and leadership are the traits that society values most in men, boys are likelier to say that society most values strength and toughness in boys.
Seven out of 10 boys personally feel pressure to be physically strong, according to a survey by Plan International USA, an independent development and humanitarian organization focused on girls’ equality and children’s rights that commissioned the research. Forty-four percent of older boys (14 to 19) feel pressure to be “willing to punch someone if provoked,” and about one in three younger boys (10 to 13) feel the same way.
Chillingly, the strongest correlation with feeling pressure to be physically strong and ready to fight is exposure to boys (and men, including family members) who make sexual comments and jokes about girls.
The report, “The State of Gender Equality for U.S. Adolescents,” noted that, “The more frequently boys are around other boys who make these comments, the more likely they are to feel pressure to be strong and ready for violence.”
Boys are routinely goaded into “bro behavior.” One in three boys ages 14 to 19 said they feel pressure to “join in when other boys talk about girls in a sexual way.” And this was most heavily correlated with having male family members who make sexual comments and jokes about women.
Forty-seven percent of boys ages 14 to 19 have heard their dad or other male family members make sexual jokes and comments about women (compared with 34 percent of girls) — instances that are also among the most prevalent factors correlated with thinking it is OK to ask a girl for sexy or naked pictures.
And boys are swimming in this sort of talk. Six in 10 boys hear other boys making sexual comments or jokes about girls at least once a week. One-third of boys ages 14 to 19 said they hear this daily, and that several times a week or more they hear male characters on TV or in movies making sexual comments and jokes about women characters.
“One of the most startling findings from the survey is the frequent rate at which boys are hearing their fathers or male family members making sexual jokes and comments about women,” the report stated. “[It’s] a glaring reminder that the messages being communicated to boys could be perpetuating continued harmful attitudes and behaviors toward girls, particularly in light of more awareness around sexual experiences, the importance of consent, and what constitutes harassment.”
In addition to dehumanizing women, the cumulative effects of being submerged in these attitudes oppresses boys’ psyches, leading to feeling pressured to hide their emotions when they feel sad, anxious or scared.
This isn’t entirely new information. Past academic research has noted substantial differences in how fathers talk to daughters vs. sons: Dads tend to unconsciously talk about emotions and use more language referencing the child’s body with daughters, and engage in more achievement-related language and physical play with sons.
The work of shaping boys into respectful, self-aware men is everyone’s job — indeed, we need the whole “village” to take a stronger role in eradicating demeaning talk about women. But it’s clear that dads and male relatives of boys have an outsize opportunity to set an example of respect for women that will reverberate across generations.