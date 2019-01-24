Weather Alert

...BITTERLY COLD WIND CHILLS THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO ARE EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. &&