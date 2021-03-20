Ermias Kebreab and Breanna Roque: Seaweed could cut dairy cows' impact on climate change

One important finding was that the steers in our study converted feed to body weight up to 20% more efficiently than cattle on a conventional diet. This benefit could reduce production costs for farmers, because they would need to buy less feed. For example, we calculate that a producer finishing 1,000 head of beef cattle — that is, feeding them a high-energy diet to grow and add muscle — could reduce feed costs by $40,320 to $87,320, depending on how much seaweed the cattle consumed.

We don’t know for certain why feeding cattle seaweed supplements helped them convert more of their diet to weight gain. But previous research has suggested that some rumen microorganisms can use hydrogen that is no longer going into methane production to generate energy-dense nutrients that the cow can then use for added growth.

When a panel of consumers sampled meat from cattle raised in our study, they did not detect any difference in tenderness, juiciness or flavor between meat from cattle that consumed seaweed and others that did not.

Commercializing seaweed as a cattle feed additive would involve many steps. First, scientists would need to develop aquaculture techniques for producing seaweed on a large scale, either in the ocean or in tanks on land. And the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would have to approve using seaweed as a feed supplement for commercial cattle.