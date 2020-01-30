Erik Paulson: Wisconsin could implement a smarter wheel tax

A wheel tax has come to the city of Madison, joining the county and state vehicle registration fees, and we all know two things: the tax is here for good, and given budget pressures of having a city with such a large police force, it’s going to go up in the future.
The tax has taken some heat as a regressive tax because, as it takes the same dollar amount from anyone who pays it, percentage-wise it takes more income from a poorer person than from someone who is richer. It’s not the only regressive tax Madisonians pay — as Brenda Konkel points out, the city's tree tax is already higher than the wheel tax, and it went up 17% last year. But the wheel tax takes effect all at once and seems to inspire a more passionate response.
The state Legislature could make a simple change and make Wisconsin's vehicle registration fee more progressive by using a sliding scale based on vehicle value, as is done in other states. There are exceptions, but it’s usually safe to assume that vehicle value roughly corresponds to income, and the person driving the $60,000 Lexus is probably in a better financial position than the person driving the $6,000 Civic.
Such a system would be straightforward to implement. The Department of Motor Vehicles already collects the sale price of vehicles when the title changes so it can collect sales tax, for both new and used cars.
As an example, imagine if the state wheel tax was lower — perhaps $50. Then, for every $10,000 over $10,000 the vehicle's sale price, add a 100% multiplier to the base. For instance, a car that is sold for $30,000 pays $50, plus an additional $100 ($50 x 200%) for a total $150 registration fee.
Cars depreciate in value, and to keep it simple, you could drop the additional fee after a few years — say four years. This is again imperfect, but it's fair to assume that a car that was $20,000 and is still on the road four years later is probably still worth more than $10,000.
One key aspect of this plan is that it is simple to administer. There is no need to try to associate an owner and then their income within the DMV. It's just some new multiplications that the DMV computers do before mailing out the renewal postcards. All of the data that is needed is available to the DMV today. There is no fussing over the particular make or model or depreciation schedules — the sale price is good enough. By keeping the number of years that the surcharge remains attached to a vehicle low, we err on the side of caution and don't impose a surcharge on a car that is no longer valuable. People often switch cars after a few years, so the new sale provides an opportunity to “reset the clock” and account for the new price.
It is also attractive because it can easily be applied by cities and counties. They too can set a base and multiplier, and make their taxes more progressive. Again, this would be relatively simple for to implement. It's just some software changes.
This approach requires no new government program or staff to implement, and could be designed to be revenue-neutral. The Department of Transportation should be able determine what combination of base fees plus multipliers would result in a revenue-neutral outcome.
A simple adjustment to a program that would not raise taxes overall and would give a tax break to many less-well-off Wisconsinites, who live in both Republican and Democratic districts, might be able to find some bipartisan support. The end of the legislative session is coming soon, but hopefully Democrats and Republicans can still get this done in 2020.
Erik Paulson is a software engineer from the east side of Madison. He has been active in local politics and government, and is the former chair of the city of Madison's Digital Technology Committee.
