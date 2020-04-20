Erik Gartland: Where is Wisconsin’s housing policy response to COVID-19?

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

As unemployment rises, dropping incomes will increase the number of renters struggling to find affordable housing. For Wisconsinites living paycheck to paycheck, losing a job means missed rent payments and possible eviction. Decreased renter income will only exacerbate a housing affordability crisis in Wisconsin caused by stagnant wages and rising housing costs. Adjusted for inflation, median renter income has actually decreased over the past two decades, a trend that is almost certain to continue as those living on the margins begin to suffer the long-term economic impacts of COVID-19. Preventative measures must be taken to meet this demonstrated need for assistance.

In a time of unprecedented emergency efforts and rare acts of bipartisan action, there is a prime opportunity to implement housing policy interventions to increase affordability and reduce cost burdens on low-income renters who will be disproportionately impacted by a recession. Large policy shifts have historically occurred in times of crisis: the establishment of the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau after the 2008 housing market crash, and the creation of unemployment insurance and social security in response to the Great Depression. In the same way, a COVID-19 induced recession is an opportunity for long overdue housing policy reform.