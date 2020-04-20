Erik Gartland: Where is Wisconsin’s housing policy response to COVID-19?

Gov. Tony Evers signing the COVID-19 relief package into law last week marks a rare act of bipartisan legislation, which increases access to unemployment insurance and removes restrictions to speed up the government response to COVID-19.
However, the bill should not be evaluated by what is included, but by what is absent.
If you scroll down through the text of the bill, past the sections on unemployment insurance and public health, you will find a shockingly sparse section devoted to housing policy. Its focus? Extending the application deadline for heating assistance. No mention of evictions. No mention of homelessness.
This glaring omission represents a failure to adequately prepare Wisconsin for the economic impacts of a COVID-19 pandemic pushing the entire country into an impending recession. Small businesses are struggling to retain employees and keep operating in a contracting economy, and low-income households already vulnerable to an economic downturn are losing jobs at an alarming rate. In the past week alone, 5.2 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits, bringing the total to a staggering 22 million claims since the beginning of coronavirus-related shutdowns. Latest projections estimate that the decline may be comparable to the Great Recession, with the U.S. economy losing billions in output and a net loss of 5 million jobs in 2020.
As unemployment rises, dropping incomes will increase the number of renters struggling to find affordable housing. For Wisconsinites living paycheck to paycheck, losing a job means missed rent payments and possible eviction. Decreased renter income will only exacerbate a housing affordability crisis in Wisconsin caused by stagnant wages and rising housing costs. Adjusted for inflation, median renter income has actually decreased over the past two decades, a trend that is almost certain to continue as those living on the margins begin to suffer the long-term economic impacts of COVID-19. Preventative measures must be taken to meet this demonstrated need for assistance.
In a time of unprecedented emergency efforts and rare acts of bipartisan action, there is a prime opportunity to implement housing policy interventions to increase affordability and reduce cost burdens on low-income renters who will be disproportionately impacted by a recession. Large policy shifts have historically occurred in times of crisis: the establishment of the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau after the 2008 housing market crash, and the creation of unemployment insurance and social security in response to the Great Depression. In the same way, a COVID-19 induced recession is an opportunity for long overdue housing policy reform.
Federally funded housing programs are implemented at the state and local levels of government, providing an opportunity for immediate action here in Wisconsin. The recently passed CARES Act provides $4 billion in additional funds to help people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and an additional $3 billion covering added costs for crucial federal rental assistance programs. The inclusion of these provisions mark a significant victory for housing advocates after the initial version of the bill proposed by Senate Republicans did not allocate any funds directly addressing housing instability and homelessness.
These funds are still insufficient to meet the needs of vulnerable renters and those experiencing homelessness. Experts estimate that the homelessness system alone will require at least $11.5 billion to meet the spike in demand for emergency shelters. In 2018, 4,910 people experienced homelessness in Wisconsin, a number that is likely to increase as unemployment rates rise, adding additional strain to a system already stretched thin by inadequate funding.
Similarly, federal rental assistance programs cover only a fraction of cost-burdened renters paying 30-50% of their income on housing costs, and the severely cost-burdened, paying more than 50% of their income on housing costs. In 2018, roughly 75,000 units in Wisconsin were assisted by Section 8, Public Housing and Housing Choice Vouchers. This supply pales in comparison to Wisconsin’s estimated 321,000 cost-burdened renters and 306,000 severely cost-burdened renters in 2017. This gap between the number of cost-burdened renters and the number of units covered by federal rental assistance programs is unlikely to be closed by the increased funding in the CARES Act. Local and state action is imperative to address this unmet need and avoid a surge in evictions and homelessness.
Some of the local policy levers have been pulled while others remained untouched. Dane and Milwaukee counties have halted all evictions, and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway ordered the creation of emergency sites for those in Madison experiencing homelessness, placing them in hotel rooms in the interim. However, there is much more that can be done to help individuals and families facing eviction or already experiencing homelessness.
In addition to preventing evictions in the short-term, long-term solutions must include rental subsidies and greater supply of affordable housing units. A speedy response is critical as homeless people are at higher risk of contracting and dying of COVID-19, a risk that only increases when homeless shelters are filled with families and individuals interacting in close proximity. State government can address this issue by increasing funds and accessibility to existing programs administered by the Department of Children and Families, such as Emergency Assistance and W-2 benefits. The state Supreme Court should order an immediate halt to all evictions, beyond just Dane and Milwaukee county. Gov. Evers can join California Gov. Gavin Newsom in converting hotel rooms into temporary shelter for all people in Wisconsin experiencing homelessness.
Time is quickly running out to take action and provide direct relief to families who will now be unable to cover housing costs as the economy slows to a stop. States have long been considered the “Laboratories of Democracy,” but now, more than ever, states like Wisconsin should be taking the lead in implementing smart, cost-effective policies to ensure affordable housing for all low-income households.
Erik Gartland is a graduate student at the La Follette School of Public Affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Madison focused on poverty alleviation and homelessness prevention.
