Erica Nelson: Why people, place and policy matters now more than ever

Never before in our lifetimes, and likely in the recent history of the world, have people, place and policy mattered more and dictated the future of so many. Lives to be spared or lost are entangled in the decisions we make about our collective behavior. They rely upon our respect for science, the adequacy of our health and economic policies, the wisdom of our leaders, and our collective willingness to be brave and unselfish. This is a moment about policy in action — how far-reaching it is and who it is designed to protect.
Each of us has been asked to do our part and engage with our community by staying home, social distancing, closing our organizations and changing our lives to drastically alter the trajectory of COVID-19. Rarely have we been more dependent — as individuals in our neighborhoods, communities, cities, regions, state and the nation — on the enactment and implementation of solid and expansive public policy.
This public health crisis has presented an unfathomable set of exigent circumstances threatening our health and that of our loved ones. We are now confronted with the importance of a robust health system, social safety net and culture of individual social responsibility. Our future now depends on the urgent creation, enactment and implementation of policies that allow those in this crisis and on the frontlines (health care workers, emergency responders, community service providers and government employees) to respond in full force and in proportion to the need.
When we emerge from this and reflect on where we have been and what we have done, let us hope that this global tragedy and losses were kept at a minimum and that we recognize what we CAN do as an individual, a community, a state and a nation. How we CAN distribute aid, help and resources. That we CAN come together when most required. Most importantly, maybe we CAN learn that by implementing policies for the vulnerable few often benefits the many.
There is a lot of talk about being on the other side of this. When we are, we must not retract or retrench in our old ways but push forward with more compassion having changed our ways, our policies and our understanding of what we are capable of.
Erica Nelson is the Race to Equity director at Kids Forward.
