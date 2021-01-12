Erica Nelson: What Wisconsinites should neither forgive nor forget

On Jan. 6, the day that the U.S. Congress was constitutionally required to formally count the certified electoral votes confirming the election of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, we witnessed one of our country’s most shameful events: a coordinated and violent assault on our Capitol and the government of the United States.
While responsibility for inciting this outrageous crime against our democracy lies clearly with President Donald Trump, other enablers have helped fan the flames of insurrection by retelling lies, sowing doubt in the election results, stoking racial and ethnic hatreds, and promoting baseless and vicious conspiracy theories. These enablers include the representatives and senators who pledged to object to the electoral votes of several states where Trump was defeated, including Wisconsin.
Notably, in Wisconsin, there was no evidence of anything but a transparent, effective electoral process that was reaffirmed by bipartisan recounts. The sole purpose of this cynical charade was to delegitimize the free and fair election of President-elect Biden in order to advance the crude and shameless political ambitions of Trump and the objectors.
Among this contemptible group were Sen. Ron Johnson and Reps. Scott Fitzgerald and Tom Tiffany. While Sen. Johnson eventually decided not to vote in favor of rejecting the will of the voters, his actions and rhetoric before this day fed the fires of the insurrection we witnessed on Jan. 6.
We Wisconsinites, whether Republican or Democrat, should not forget the role our duly elected representatives played in the Jan. 6 outrage. We deserve better; we should resolve to elect better.
Erica Nelson lives in Madison.
