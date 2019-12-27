Eric Sandgren: UW System needs a qualified president

The next University of Wisconsin System president should have a background in academia. But some members of the UW Board of Regents, including Michael Grebe, who chairs the search committee for a new president, aren't convinced such experience is important.

Here's why it matters:

The job of UW System president is described in the 1966 Statement on Government of Colleges and Universities, which was jointly developed by the American Association of University Professors, the American Council on Education, and the Association of Governing Boards. Here’s the description:

“The president should be equally qualified to serve both as the executive officer of the governing board and as the chief academic officer of the institution and the faculty. The president’s dual role requires an ability to interpret to board and faculty the educational views and concepts of institutional government of the other. The president should have the confidence of the board and the faculty.”

Think about that. How does one serve as the “chief academic officer” with little or no experience in academia? Ask yourself: Would you hire an academician to run a manufacturing or service industry? If you answered "no," then neither should you hire in the other direction, for the same reasons.