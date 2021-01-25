Eric Genrich: My son believes in democracy, and we should too — here's how we can achieve it

This was a conversation I had with my son, Henry, before Joe Biden’s victory last November:
“Dad, if Joe Biden’s elected, I’m going to write him a letter and tell him that he should make America a democracy.”
“That’s a good idea, buddy.”
Democracy is a good idea, and it’s worth fighting for, especially in the wake of the violent insurrection that recently besieged our nation’s Capitol building. This is my response to Henry, and it is my note of encouragement to him and to all who believe in the fight to make our country the democracy we are destined to achieve.
Democracy is something I’m pretty familiar with as the mayor of Green Bay. It’s a project to be engaged in at all levels of government, and its embrace everywhere is what my citizens are due. Without it we will be incapable of accomplishing what is necessary to improve the lives of our people in the fundamental ways that are so strikingly obvious to those of us on the ground floor of government.
My 10-year-old son’s comments about democracy were related to his recent discovery of how the Electoral College elects our president. What he learned was upsetting to him, and for good reason. The anti-democratic elements of our government should be upsetting to everyone who believes in the principle of representative government, and the anti-democratic and violent actions of Donald Trump’s supporters should embolden us to strengthen our democracy further.
Now, before anyone says, “BuT We WeRe FoUnDeD aS a RePuBlIc,” yes, I’m aware. I’m also aware that the United States was founded with the original sin of slavery at its core. Only white men in possession of property were able to exercise the right to vote on most questions in the early years of our country. Free Black people, native people and women were not included in the definition of citizen in 1787 and for many years thereafter. In other words, we’ve evolved, and that evolution must continue.
“Representative democracy” is a synonym for “republic,” and it’s the ideal of a fully representative democracy that I believe we should strive for. It’s our desire to embrace the promise of democracy embedded in our Declaration of Independence that makes the story of America worth celebrating. And it’s the people who have been left out of a cramped understanding of representative government that we should be most grateful for: the formerly enslaved African Americans who fought and died in the Civil War; the survivors who worked to reconstruct our country as a multi-racial democracy; the suffragettes who demanded and won the right to vote for women; the members of the Black freedom struggle, past and present; the champions of rights for gay and trans citizens. It is these movements of democracy that have given us new births of freedom, and it is for more freedom that we are called to strive.
So what could that look like? Well, dismantling the Electoral College is a tall hill to climb in the short term (sorry, Henry), but supporters of democracy should be comfortable in calling out this antiquated absurdity and demanding an executive who is directly elected by the people of this country. At the same time, however, we should be focused on what our members of Congress have the ability to reform most immediately:
Upon the organization of a new Senate, the filibuster should be abolished. President Obama made the case better than I ever could by calling it a “relic of Jim Crow” in his remarks at John Lewis’ funeral. It was perhaps the truest and most succinct argument he has ever made. Short of the filibuster’s elimination, senators could move quickly to retire the Byrd Rule, an absurd impediment to simple majority control of our nation’s budgeting process.
Additionally, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico should be granted statehood, if their residents seek such status. Washington, D.C.’s difficulty in defending itself in the face of a violent insurrection only further reinforces the call for statehood, as does Puerto Rico’s recently successful referendum on this question.
These steps will be met with fierce opposition by some who are supportive of the anti-democratic elements of our government. This shouldn’t stop us. The body politic of this nation is deeply diseased and cannot be healed without bold action that will enable the passage of legislation to dramatically improve the material lives of many Americans. Without a more democratic America we will not win health care for all, decent wages and jobs for all workers, meaningful action to fight climate change, or real policies to dismantle the systemic racism that plagues our nation. The time for tinkering is over; the time to deepen our democracy is now.
My son is a self-avowed patriot. His favorite song is our national anthem, and he insists upon flying an American flag just outside his bedroom window. He loves this country, and he believes in democracy, and we should too.
Let’s write that letter, Henry.
Eric Genrich is the mayor of Green Bay.
