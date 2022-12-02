Eric Frydenlund: Why we can still believe in science

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — I tend to be overly analytical. Given an intractable problem, I can ruminate on solutions until the cows come home. The farmer has usually gone to bed before I arrive with an answer.

My analytic side comes from my interest in science. Reading about relativity and quantum mechanics leaves me scratching my head in amazement or befuddlement. Sometimes both. Our intuition finds little footing in theories based on complex mathematics. As three-dimensional creatures, we find it difficult to visualize the four-dimensional universe of space time.

Science gives us a window to look at the world, albeit rigorous in its interpretations. Scientific theory does not base its conclusions on public opinion but relies on peer-reviewed evidence instead. We call this the scientific method.

I’m reminded of the line by Tom Cruise in the movie “A Few Good Men.” Looking to unearth the truth about Colonel Jessup’s culpability in a crime, Cruise’s Lt. Kaffee says, “It doesn’t matter what I believe. It only matters what I can prove.”

A nation seemingly in love with conspiracy theories would do well to remember that line.

The conundrum of what we believe and what we can prove gets messy when science runs up against philosophy and religion. Fritjof Capra, a world-renowned expert in thinking about systems, draws parallels between Western science and Eastern religion in his book “The Tao of Physics.” In his view, both science and religion suggest we are part of a system larger than ourselves. “Science does not need mysticism and mysticism does not need science, but man needs both,” Capra writes.

On the other hand, Sabine Hossenfelder, author of “Existential Physics,” takes a no-nonsense approach to the mixing of science and religion. Regarding “theories that introduce unobservable parallel universes,” she maintains that “this isn’t science. It’s religion masquerading as science under the guise of mathematics.” She has drawn the ire of other scientists and writers when she suggests that science precludes free will. She has been labeled the “free-will denier” by science writer John Horgan.

Yet for all her controversy, she displays a refreshing sense of humility. “I want scientists to be mindful of the limits of their discipline. Sometime the only scientific answer we can give is “we don’t know.”

For those science deniers who believe this gives us permission not to believe in global warming and other controversial hypotheses, think again. Hossenfelder was referring to scientific theories outside the observable universe, such as what happened before the Big Bang. For those deductions within our observable universe, science works quite well, thank you.

We landed humans on the moon and robots on Mars with astonishing accuracy using Newton’s laws of motion. The predictions of relativity and quantum mechanics, despite their non-intuitive nature, have been proven time and time again through experiments.

Your television brings you "Sunday Night Football," your car takes you reliably to work. Your microwave cooks your mac and cheese, and you are reading this column on a digital or printed medium all because the scientific method works. Science is intertwined with our everyday lives, which makes conditional believers out of all of us.

While taking my daily hike in the woods, I came upon a mesmerizing sight: leaves gyrating around their stems like partners dancing an Irish jig. I could not detect any wind to speak of, and the adjacent leaves were not moving. Nature was playing a trick on me, and I could not follow its sleight of hand.

The analytic side of me wondered what could cause such a strange phenomenon. Googling the topic, I found the most likely explanation was an isolated current of air, not magic.

Yet the curious side of me watched in awe. Science allows this. We can still find mystery in the world without abandoning our analytic side. We can still believe in science.