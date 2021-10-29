Eric Frydenlund: Why I'm optimistic -- even for our democracy

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — I have been an optimist for as long as I can remember. I remain optimistic about the Badgers football team even after their worst start in 20 years. I remain optimistic about my chances of riding into space before I die, provided the cost does not exceed a ticket to Disney’s new “Star Wars” attraction. No wonder my family and friends occasionally consider me delusional.
And I remain optimistic about the chances of our democracy’s survival despite alarming evidence to the contrary. My optimism is based partly on my idealism, though a realistic assessment of our current circumstances finds me staring at the bedroom ceiling at 3 a.m.
I acquired my optimism from my parents who taught me always to see the good in people. That’s a remarkable feat for a generation that lived through the devastation of the Great Depression and the atrocities of World War II. Yet optimism comes not from denying the realities of the world but from overcoming them.
Optimism has a difficult time finding a place to live in this world. There is no safe haven for idealists. Headlines scream bad news. Local news too often leads with accidents and homicides. Social media tattles on celebrities and their latest indiscretions or nonsensical statements. Cable news glorifies political warfare.
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen detailed on CBS’s “60 Minutes” how Facebook algorithms “optimize content that gets engagement, or reaction. But its own research is showing that content that is hateful, that is divisive, and that is polarizing, it’s easier to inspire people to anger than other emotions.” And easier for Facebook to make more money.
If an alien civilization monitors our airwaves and internet, they might dismiss us as a lost cause.
Yet all is not lost. Far away from the epicenter of big media, people still open doors for you at the convenience store. They wave to you on the street. They greet you at the post office. They donate to good causes and volunteer in the wake of natural disasters. They find time for someone other than themselves.
Yes, we have all too many reasons to be pessimistic. We are at the intersection of an unprecedented number of challenges — a pandemic, an environmental crisis, political insurrection and racial strife. We ignore historians, environmentalists and scientists at our peril. Left to chance, any one of these challenges could spell the end of our nation state, which carries no warranty for survival.
Yet we use the occasion of the confluence of these challenges to attack one another rather than the problem. Perpetrators of anger and division drive the conversation. They get our attention but not the point. Anger is an emotion, not a solution. We have survived and will survive only through cooperation.
And that is why I am optimistic about people and their ability to find between us the common bond that bridges dissent. We call this compassion. I have seen compassion in the eyes of volunteers helping flood-ravaged victims along the Mississippi and Kickapoo rivers. I have seen it in the eyes of parents and grandparents who put the survival and success of their children above their own. And I have seen it in the eyes of the Dalai Lama who put an audience of thousands at the Kohl Center at ease with his self-depreciating humor and wisdom.
According to the Dalai Lama, “I believe at the most fundamental level our nature is compassionate, and that cooperation, not conflict, lies at the heart of the basic principles that govern our human existence.”
Compassion extends beyond disasters, family and religion. It permeates our society at a fundamental level beyond the selective eye of the media. It requires only a view of the world beyond ourselves.
If you look for the bad in humanity, you will find it. If you look for the good in humanity, you will be rewarded. You will change the world – within your circle of awareness and beyond.
We don’t find optimism as much as search for it. Keep looking. You are not delusional.
Frydenlund lives in Prairie du Chien: epfrydenlund@gmail.com.