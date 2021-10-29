Eric Frydenlund: Why I'm optimistic -- even for our democracy

If an alien civilization monitors our airwaves and internet, they might dismiss us as a lost cause.

Yet all is not lost. Far away from the epicenter of big media, people still open doors for you at the convenience store. They wave to you on the street. They greet you at the post office. They donate to good causes and volunteer in the wake of natural disasters. They find time for someone other than themselves.

Yes, we have all too many reasons to be pessimistic. We are at the intersection of an unprecedented number of challenges — a pandemic, an environmental crisis, political insurrection and racial strife. We ignore historians, environmentalists and scientists at our peril. Left to chance, any one of these challenges could spell the end of our nation state, which carries no warranty for survival.

Yet we use the occasion of the confluence of these challenges to attack one another rather than the problem. Perpetrators of anger and division drive the conversation. They get our attention but not the point. Anger is an emotion, not a solution. We have survived and will survive only through cooperation.