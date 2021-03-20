Eric Frydenlund: We've made it down the long road from snow to spring

Two deer cut across our path on the way back to the parking lot. Oblivious to the elements, they leaped gracefully through the snow, shaming our own self-indulgent complaints. Our dog Fargo gave chase, but within 50 yards, he realized it was a hopeless cause. Humility comes quickly to Fargo in deep snow, as it does to the rest of us.

In March, warm days began to beat back the snow. Hillsides marked the progress of seasons. South-facing slopes shed their winter clothing first, their white cloaks lying in a heap at the bottoms of the hills. The north-facing slopes tell the sun to come back another day. And of course, it does. Despite that date on our calendar, spring comes slowly. The land emerges from winter’s hibernation like an extremity recovers from frostbite. A warm wind comes, and we can move our little finger again. A warm day comes, and we can throw a baseball once more. Winter teaches us to be patient. For spring. For a warm fire. For the next step. For renewal.

Doug Peacock, author of “Grizzly Years,” writes of spring’s renewal: “Scholars believe that bears provided the original model of renewal. The bear showed early man how to get through the little death of winter by burial, emerging from the cold in spring, sometimes with new life in the form of bear cubs. The bear showed the way of survival and renewal as part of the cycle of life.”