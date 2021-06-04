Eric Frydenlund: We want to believe, but truth requires proof

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Children have a way of stripping away pretense. My 7-year-old grandson, impatient with adult procrastination, recently imparted this bit of wisdom: “When an adult says it will be just a minute, don’t believe them.”

Adults, on the other hand, have an appetite for pretense, which has given rise to a proliferation of conspiracy theories about election results, vaccines and, well, you name it. For many of us, wanting to believe gets us more than halfway to what we wish to perceive as the truth. Belief is more of an appetite for “red meat” than an actual meal.

We want to believe. Yet belief is not truth.

A couple of years ago a friend and I were having a meal at a local restaurant when a boisterous conversation at the table next to us overtook the evening. A young man was claiming with righteous certainty that the moon landing had never happened. He claimed “evidence” that the entire episode witnessed by millions across the world was staged. He clearly enjoyed being “in the know,” privy to knowledge no one else at the table possessed.

I found myself biting my lip rather than my chicken sandwich. I wanted to lay out before him the actual irrefutable evidence that the moon landing did happen as reported. Yet hard evidence seems to be of little concern to conspiracy theorists.