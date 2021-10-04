Eric Frydenlund: We meet in the story of our experiences

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — My wife gave our 8-year-old grandson a treat not long ago.
“I haven’t tasted hot chocolate that good since 1965!” he said.
Well, the timeline might be a tad off, but the story has become a family favorite.
With a little imagination, we can all travel to the 1960s. I recently attended my 50th class reunion, a form of time travel that stretches memory to its elastic limits. To wit, the following conversation occurred:
“John, are you still in California?” I asked.
“No, I returned to Wisconsin 35 years ago.”
Thirty-five years evaporated in the time it took to take a sip of beer.
As a class, we jumped five decades and landed in 2021 -- descending from the mutual ignorance of each other’s lives, save for the enduring friendships we keep. The faces of our friends stich our lives together, like connecting 50 years with a single thread. The connections endure through our mutual stories.
My classmate Cletus told me he still works on farm equipment. Farmers call him as they would a country doctor to come to their farms to make their combines and tractors well again. As he talked, I could picture him stooped over performing surgery on a balky tractor engine.
Kris lives in State College, Pennsylvania, “just a couple of hours from the Appalachian Trail.” We shared a laugh over “A Walk in the Woods,” the book by Bill Bryson later made into a movie starring Robert Redford and Nick Nolte, two misfits who rediscover their dormant friendship on a trail. I could almost feel the Appalachian Trail, a hoped-for destination of mine, under my feet.
Earl told me about hiking the Grand Canyon, not far from where my wife and I hiked, and his descent to the river for an overnight camp. He spoke fondly of hiking the Yellow River Forest in Iowa, a favorite trailhead of mine. Our paths might have crossed on a trail somewhere in Iowa, like Redford and Nolte wannabes passing in the night.
We have traveled far and wide to meet in the story of our experiences. We meet not as culturally diverse strangers or politically divided aliens, but in the flesh and blood encounters with the world, where our memories become shared stories. And our stories span more histories than even Wikipedia can cover.
Since he did not come to the reunion, I called Alan, my best friend in high school. We shared our story over the phone, transported back to the 1960s to an abandoned go-kart track, where we tested my 1963 Chevy Corvair to see if it would flip rounding the curves. Ralph Nader had claimed in his book “Unsafe at Any Speed” that the Corvair would lose stability in a tight turn. Alan and I proved with scientific rigor bordering on calamity that it did not.
This occurred around the same time Bobby Kennedy was assassinated, Vietnam took a tumultuous turn toward a lost cause, man set foot on the moon, and shortly before "Bell Bottom Blues" by Derek and the Dominos hit the charts.
We lived through it and it lived through us, becoming part of who we are. World events anchor our stories in time.
According to physicist Brian Greene, moments in time do not vanish once experienced. “They eternally occupy their particular point in space-time,” like slices of a four-dimensional loaf of bread. They still exist for us, forever. Though I might wish that any photos that exist of me in my bell bottoms would vanish -- forever.
As you read this, you are creating new stories. As author Paulo Coelho offered in his book “The Archer”: “There are many more days ahead, and each arrow is a life in itself. Use your bad moments to discover what makes you tremble. Use your good moments to find your road to inner peace.”
Whether from 1965 or 2021, we explore these moments through our stories.
