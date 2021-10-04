Eric Frydenlund: We meet in the story of our experiences

Kris lives in State College, Pennsylvania, “just a couple of hours from the Appalachian Trail.” We shared a laugh over “A Walk in the Woods,” the book by Bill Bryson later made into a movie starring Robert Redford and Nick Nolte, two misfits who rediscover their dormant friendship on a trail. I could almost feel the Appalachian Trail, a hoped-for destination of mine, under my feet.

Earl told me about hiking the Grand Canyon, not far from where my wife and I hiked, and his descent to the river for an overnight camp. He spoke fondly of hiking the Yellow River Forest in Iowa, a favorite trailhead of mine. Our paths might have crossed on a trail somewhere in Iowa, like Redford and Nolte wannabes passing in the night.

We have traveled far and wide to meet in the story of our experiences. We meet not as culturally diverse strangers or politically divided aliens, but in the flesh and blood encounters with the world, where our memories become shared stories. And our stories span more histories than even Wikipedia can cover.