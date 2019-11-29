PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — John F. Kennedy sat in a lawn chair looking at the calming scenery offered by the wide expanse of the Mississippi River bluffs. Then he looked at me.
JFK was in Prairie du Chien during the presidential campaign of 1959 and stayed at our family-owned motel. My older sister, not one to pass up an opportunity to bask in the eyes of history, or a handsome man, set me in my Radio Flyer wagon and pulled me across the driveway in front of the presidential candidate. He waved at us with a smile soon to define the age of Camelot in American politics. We waved and smiled back.
We did not discuss foreign policy or the state of the economy. Nor did he seek my advice on campaign strategy or what he should say that evening before an adoring crowd. Six-year-olds have limited influence in these types of impromptu meetings. Yet my tangential encounter with history, and his presidency, would move me and a nation.
Kennedy led the way with his visionary outlook and eloquent oratory. “We choose to go to the moon,” he once said.
State Journal readers share their memories of the first lunar landing 50 years ago.
We choose. We make our own choices. Thousands chose to join the space program or enter the Peace Corps. I chose to idolize the space program and attend college to study science, all in no small part due to the triumphs and failures of the smiling man in the lawn chair.
While our “historic meeting” in 1959 never made it on the cover of Newsweek — its place in family lore notwithstanding — it comprises the personal stories that bind us to history, what English historian A. L. Morton referred to as “A People’s History.”
History, both important and inconsequential, weaves a tapestry from our interwoven lives. History is made by historic figures. History is lived by the rest of us. In its making, we create a solemn bond and obligation to future generations, a pact to create a trail worthy of following. The political, social, economic and environmental history of our republic is being created in this moment — not just by historic figures, but also in the paths we choose to follow.
The drama in Washington, the violence in the Middle East, the immigration crisis throughout the world, will fashion consequences that reach to and beyond our collective lives. Yet each of us, in our own lives, cut a trail for the next generation.
John Haines knew of trails. He lived for 25 years in the Alaskan wilderness, walking mile upon mile of backwoods trails to service his trap lines and learn the ways necessary to survive in the wild. A solitary figure, living alone most of the time in an unpretentious cabin, we might never have known of him but for the trail of captivating prose he left behind.
In “The Stars, the Snow, the Fire,” he wrote of his fellow departed woodsmen, “They are useful ghosts, these old inhabitants with their hand-worn implements, their settled lives. They tell us something of what we have been, and if we live long enough and well enough, what each of us may become: one more sign of our residence on earth, alive by reason of remembered love.”
The next morning after our “historic” encounter, the candidate rose from slumber, had toast and coffee prepared by my mother under the watchful eyes of the secret service, and left our lives — if not our psyche. In the short years he had remaining, JFK pointed a direction. I chose a path.
In what I write and what I do, I leave my “sign of residence on earth,” to those who know me and those who love me. We each cut a path through history that’s experienced and created. The choice of what we create, not to be left to historic figures, is ours alone.
On this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands analyze the latest high-profile exchange between Wisconsin's senior U.S. senator and Chuck Todd, host of NBC's "Meet the Press." It leads to a gotcha moment, in which Todd confronts Johnson about his partisan motivations.