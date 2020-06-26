Eric Frydenlund: We all need to listen more to get through storm

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

No shortage of opinion-makers, analysts and antagonists bid to explain the crisis. Twitter, the medium of grievance, Facebook, the town hall of tribalism, and 24-hours-too-much cable news — all clamor for our attention.

How do we make sense of it? Whom do we listen to? The cacophony of voices seems endless.

We start with credibility — though “credibility” has become a debated word in a world that can’t even agree on objective truth. Measurements of credibility might include legal expertise or political experience. Those are valuable traits, yet they are only biased bystanders when it comes to believability in a partisan society.

Credibility can be reduced to authenticity in the most fundamental terms. Authenticity can be measured by service in the front lines of the pandemic. Authenticity can be measured by the pain of losing loved ones to an epidemic of racism. Authenticity can be given voice by hardship we will never know.

And so we listen to those authentic voices.

We listen to Dr. Anthony Leno, director of emergency medicine at Saint Joseph’s Medical Center in New York, who said at the peak of the pandemic, “It’s been a nightmare. We have a volume of sick people like you can’t believe. In one shift, I pronounced six people dead.”