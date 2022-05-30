Eric Frydenlund: Unlike my dog, I need to pay more attention

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Our golden retriever, Fargo, has a new obsession. He plants himself in the bay window of our bedroom overlooking a drywash to observe his long-distance friend, a groundhog that has taken up residence in the rocks that line the ditch. Fargo spends hours gazing out the window, intent on catching the next appearance of his elusive friend.

Animals, undisturbed by self-reflection, have an uncanny ability to pay attention, whether for their survival or enjoyment. Deer stare intently at any perceived threat. Eagles gaze pensively at any potential prey. And groundhogs, well, they keep a sharp eye out for golden retrievers wishing to meet up for dinner, especially if groundhog is on the menu.

On the other hand, I have the attention span of a 15-minute parking meter. I make an initial investment, but it quickly expires. Given any competing distraction, like an incoming report on a Milwaukee Brewers’ game, I am easily persuaded to turn my attention elsewhere.

Not easily given to distractions, Master J.B. Chung taught me how to focus. A ninth-degree grand master of the Korean martial art of Tae Kwon Do, his unique skills begin with his eyes, which penetrate the object of his gaze with a keen awareness. The speed, power and balance of the martial arts all begin with focus.

Applying this focus to our everyday lives is the challenge. Inundated with stimuli from social media, televised mayhem and a continuous stream of information competing for our attention — and dollars — we have a plethora of choices that steal our awareness.

QUOTE Bobcats possess a focus on their next meal that borders on arrogance.

Rather than being immersed in trivial distractions, we learn from direct observation. We come to know more precisely what we only thought we knew.

So, we pay attention. Amid a late-arriving spring, trees and underbrush explode in a broad interpretation of the color green. Birds serenade us with a varied selection of song. Spring provides us with unending choices to replace the monotonous crunch of snow beneath our feet. We just need to stop, look and listen. We find reason in springtime to look up from the path and look out from our busy brains.

One such observation caught the attention of author Eddy L. Harris in his memoir, “Mississippi Solo,” about his solitary canoe journey down the great river from its headwaters to New Orleans. In describing a flock of geese, he observed, “One silly goose … stayed aloof and singular, but in a short while the part of the formation nearest him began to break apart and the birds began to follow this lone goose and the sound of his fife.”

We need not follow the crowd to find new considerations.

The groundhog does not reciprocate Fargo’s unflagging attention. Given the chance to meet up with his distant admirer, he retreats to his den when Fargo dashes out the door to put his nose to the task of finding his shy friend.

We humans have found similar observations outside our window. My wife and I observed a bobcat saunter across our back lawn in the late winter. Bobcats possess a focus on their next meal that borders on arrogance. Passing within 10 yards of our back window, he paused on his perch on the hill behind the house and looked down at the three of us — Fargo included — with a look of pure indifference. He then continued his regal march free from distraction.

Perhaps he remembered his encounter last year with Fargo, who was rewarded for his attention with a bite to his hind leg — and the newly acquired wisdom not to mess with bobcats.

The rewards for paying attention comprise a long and varied list of lessons outside our self-indulgence.

The bite of awareness never gets old.

Frydenlund lives in Prairie du Chien: epfrydenlund@gmail.com.