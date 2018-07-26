PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — I worked as a page in the Wisconsin Assembly while going to school at UW-Madison in the 1970s. In state government, a page stands just above the birdcage cleaner in the political hierarchy. We ran errands, filed bills, chauffeured legislators to the airport, and performed monotonous tasks too menial for the higher-ups.
At the bottom of the heap looking up, you get to know the character of the political elite looking down. You get to know them aside from their political posturing and public appearances. You get to know them as human beings tempted by the corrupting powers of the powerful.
How the powerful treat the powerless reveals intentions otherwise masked by appearances. Many legislators treated me like family. Others treated me like furniture. Midge Miller, a legislator from Madison, treated us all with respect, extending both courtesy and wisdom from her gregarious personality. Yet another high-ranking legislator would ignore my presence in his office, paying no more attention to me than the book shelves I arranged for him.
As a young businessman following college, I was introduced to one of those legislators at a trade association meet and greet. He seemed distracted. He shook my hand yet continually talked to an aide about an upcoming event while I stood in front of him. I had graduated a notch in the political hierarchy, yet I was still looking up. He was still looking down.
I also have stood in front of Mike McCabe. Despite the fact he is running for governor of Wisconsin, reason enough to succumb to distractions, he looked me in the eye, listened intently to what I had to say, and gave me five minutes of his precious time while others waited.
In a representative government, those who listen grasp the will of the people more firmly than those who speak.
We find ourselves at a turning point in politics. We are in a battle for the soul of America. The status quo will not hold against the sheer velocity of the movements — both sinister and selfish — that batter its foundation.
To win the battle for our children and our grandchildren, we need candidates from outside the political spectrum — from outside the political elite — yet who understand its inner workings. As executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, McCabe followed the flow of money into the pockets of the privileged few. He understands how average citizens, who cannot afford the country club dues of political access, find themselves spectators to the political process.
McCabe also understands this is not a battle between conservatives and liberals, between Republicans and Democrats, no matter how many times we have been force fed that fictional story about the horizontal divide. He speaks eloquently of the vertical divide, between the economically privileged and the rest of us, between the powerful and the powerless.
“Thinking horizontally divides people who could and should be united,” McCabe said. “Thinking vertically makes it possible to see that people who we think are enemies actually have much in common.”
In this divide, most of us are on the same side. Most of us fight to be heard in the midst of politicians who are tone deaf to constituents and enamored by the sound of their own voice. They are ignorant of political wisdom and wise to political expediency.
We are not heard. Our voices are muted by the sounds of cash registers ringing and the powerful talking.
We want desperately to be heard. We want to be treated with the dignity befitting family, not the indifference bestowed furniture. McCabe is a person first and a politician second who offers us this fundamental and righteous hope.