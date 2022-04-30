Eric Frydenlund: The pandemic hangover is going to linger

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — I retreated to my basement office during the last two years of the pandemic. My laptop served as my air vent to the outside world, bringing me news of sports, politics, business and society.

But depending on the internet for social interaction is rather like attending the Will Smith School of Social Etiquette. You more often get the slap without the apology.

As the pandemic recedes, it’s good to be getting back to normal — though calling pre-pandemic society normal is like calling politics rational. Craziness infects our culture like — well — a pandemic.

The hangover from the pandemic will last a while, especially with variants making the rounds. Like after a bad night out on the town, the dizziness will linger. Your hands are the first sign of confusion. Do you shake hands, bump fists, or wave from a distance? Best to keep your hands in your pockets to avoid awkwardness.

Then there’s the confusion about whether to mask or unmask for this two-year Halloween party that won’t end. The federal courts and the Centers for Disease Control have failed to agree on the matter, giving us a clear direction to further chaos.

The meeting of masked and unmasked participants at public events during the pandemic was rather like combatants from different Civil War encampments squaring off. The terms of surrender were unpalatable so we kept fighting. Sometimes the visual glare did not provide satisfaction, and we honked at one another like righteous road-rage warriors.

I don’t know about you, but I’m Zoomed out. Yes, you save on gas and you don’t have to dress up from the waist down. But reading body language is difficult on Zoom. Are they disagreeing with your premise or just looking at the stain on their dining-room floor? Is the grating sound you hear a general irritability with your plan or is their dog scratching at the back door? But you can always hit the mute button and pretend you’re still listening to what they’re saying.

It is nice to be out in public again. Something is communal about gathering with other people who are also staring down at their phones. Occasionally, people look up from their phones and their eyes will meet. It’s not exactly the piercing gaze between Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks in “Sleepless in Seattle,” but our social connections generally reawaken.

We are now out on parole from pandemic prison and confusion reigns. In the midst of our confusion, we can show compassion without surrendering our principles. No amount of belligerence will convince the other side of the wisdom of our pandemic choices.

So far, 991,000 people have died in this country from the pandemic. If you are reading this column, you and I are the lucky ones. We survived by masking up, getting vaccinated or being just plain lucky.

Doctors, nurses, teachers, flight attendants and public servants of all sorts have had to put up with a lot of grief from the belligerent. Families of victims have endured unimaginable loss. The convergence of grief and loss requires compassion, not anger.

Through compassion, we might find a way forward if and when the pandemic plays its final act, which may be a while. Until then, I’ll keep my face mask holstered and my fist bump at the ready.

So, yes, it’s good to be getting back to normal. If we get any more normal, I may have to climb back into my man cave.

Frydenlund lives in Prairie du Chien: epfrydenlund@gmail.com.