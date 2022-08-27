Eric Frydenlund: The loudest voices won't fix things

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — After returning from vacation a few years ago, as we landed at the airport and began taxiing to the terminal, a passenger a few rows behind us began talking into his cellphone loud enough for the entire economy class to hear him.

His conversation was not with his wife about picking him up at the airport. It was with a business associate about some obscure financial data that he felt self-important enough to share with everyone around him. The silent wrath of everyone around this loudmouth was palpable.

Our national conversation feels similar. It’s no longer a conversation. It is a shouting match. I’m reminded of my grandchildren all talking at the same time, competing for attention. One can only hope for an adult in the room.

The issues competing for attention in our national conversation are endless. Mar-a-Lago has become the Florida resort destination for intrigue. 2020 seems like the year that will never end, while 2024 is arriving two years early. The talk of civil war slips off our tongues easier than a thoughtless profanity. Political revenge now happens before the original sin occurs.

I get it. All of these stories have national importance. For news organizations not to report on them would amount to journalistic malfeasance. Yet, like the airline blowhard, they have little import in our daily lives.

We need to change the conversation. We resonate best when we talk about what matters in our everyday lives: the safety of our families, the security of our jobs, the future of our children. It’s possible to talk about these important topics and never mention politics. The best way to start a conversation with someone is to ask them about themselves. You quickly discover what’s important to them, and it’s rarely politics.

In a recent blog about the difficulty in establishing a political third party, Mike McCabe, the former head of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign who once ran for governor, wrote, “The rare instances when one did [succeed] were moments when there was a problem so devastating or a threat to the union so grave that people with seemingly incompatible interests were compelled to put aside all their other differences and unite around a common cause.”

That common cause today is us. We are not so much divided around manufactured political issues as we are united around the elusive notion of a government that works on issues important to us. These issues require nuanced solutions that cannot be whittled down to binary choices of ideology.

We live in an unprecedented time of national angst caused by the convergence of seemingly intractable problems: the proliferation of natural disasters caused by global warming, the explosion of gun violence, the rise of racial strife, the never-ending pandemic, the threat of violence by extremists and the demise of our democracy. These are the issues that matter to us, but they are reduced in the national conversation to political punch lines.

The loudest voices in the room will not solve these problems despite their claims. It requires a calm voice willing to engage in a real conversation across the political spectrum. A voice that speaks to all of us.

I was the recent beneficiary of successful elective surgery, the smallest of problems compared to the aforementioned list. Yet I was also the recipient of extraordinary acts of kindness. Friends and neighbors reached out to me with cards of good wishes, calls of reassurance, offers of assistance and even a dish of strawberry shortcake. My wife offered constant love and support.

Acts of kindness, according to the cliché, speak louder than words. They certainly speak louder than the loudmouths. Acts of kindness speak to all of us.

A recent act of kindness actually gained national attention. In a Little League game in Waco, Texas, Isaiah Jarvis of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was hit in the head by the opposing pitcher. The pitcher was distraught. Before taking his base, Isaiah went to the pitcher’s mound and gave Kaiden Shelton, his opponent, a reassuring hug. The hug went viral across the internet and national news, supplanting, for a few precious days, the endless flight of political brushback pitches.

In an extraordinary act of kindness, a 12-year-old served as the adult in the room.

Changing the conversation starts with each of us — “To say what I think needs saying even if no one is listening,” McCabe wrote. It begins with kindness. It finds relevance through what is important to us. And it gains traction by listening.

I can assure you that the loudmouths are not listening.