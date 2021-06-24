Eric Frydenlund: Success is built from the remnants of failure

Until every one of us realizes that we are part of the problem, we have no hope of solving the problem.

One of my favorite lines in the movie “Apollo 13” is actor Ed Harris giving voice to Flight Director Gene Kranz: “Failure is not an option.” Well, no. With three astronauts stranded in space hundreds of thousands of miles from safety, failure is not a good choice. Yet failure is a common occurrence in our earthbound lives. What is not common is the pluck to admit to them.

Yes, I hear you. It’s easy to admit to failure when the dents in your car are there for everyone to see. But we have to dig a little deeper to see the dents in our thinking.

We get no help from the media. “Gotcha” moments dominate the headlines and lead-ins to attract audiences. Humiliation and antagonism garner more viewers, clicks and advertising revenue. The goal of cable news and social media is not to solve the problem, but to sell the problem.

This is no way to conduct a public dialogue. In the case of my car, immovable objects tend to enhance our humility. In the case of immovable opinions, our humility suffers.