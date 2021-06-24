Eric Frydenlund: Success is built from the remnants of failure

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — My car is the poster child for human error. My son-in-law failed to remember that my car was outside his garage when he backed out. Bang. My wife forgot about the deck support pole when she backed out of our garage. Crunch. And I failed to yield to a 500-pound landscaping rock while backing up in the dark. Crash.
My car looked like the winner of a demolition derby at the county fair.
But I must confess that I’ve made errors in my personal and professional life, too. I trip over my words and befuddle my listeners. I trip on the stairs and look around to see if anyone is looking.
The first drafts of my columns back from my editor look a bit like my car, dented with red ink. Some of you have been kind enough to point out the errors in my thinking as well. Thank you. Humility demands we consider other points of view.
This mea culpa is just between you and me. Don’t tell anyone, especially my wife. My reputation as a model of perfection would be permanently besmirched.
Speaking of models of perfection, we’ve reached our quota of those in the world of entertainment, sports and politics. Politicians' claims of flawless reasoning remains the hallmark of their political survival. When it comes to owning their mistakes, though, it is always, always, always the other party’s fault.
Until every one of us realizes that we are part of the problem, we have no hope of solving the problem.
One of my favorite lines in the movie “Apollo 13” is actor Ed Harris giving voice to Flight Director Gene Kranz: “Failure is not an option.” Well, no. With three astronauts stranded in space hundreds of thousands of miles from safety, failure is not a good choice. Yet failure is a common occurrence in our earthbound lives. What is not common is the pluck to admit to them.
Yes, I hear you. It’s easy to admit to failure when the dents in your car are there for everyone to see. But we have to dig a little deeper to see the dents in our thinking.
We get no help from the media. “Gotcha” moments dominate the headlines and lead-ins to attract audiences. Humiliation and antagonism garner more viewers, clicks and advertising revenue. The goal of cable news and social media is not to solve the problem, but to sell the problem.
This is no way to conduct a public dialogue. In the case of my car, immovable objects tend to enhance our humility. In the case of immovable opinions, our humility suffers.
My grandfather knew failure. In the early 1900s, he took advantage of the Homestead Act to move his family to farm the unforgiving plains of South Dakota. The treeless, barren landscape of Harding County was better known for blistering winds than raising crops. Unable to grow much from the soil other than a sod house, he moved back to Wisconsin, where he built a barn from the remnants left by a cyclone.
Success is built from the remnants of failure. We learn more from the angst of failure than any fist-bumping, chest-pounding success.
After a $4,400 repair bill and paying my deductible, my car and life are back to perfection. At least forking over the deductible forced me to take some measure of ownership of my errors. The dents in my car are a distant memory -- good only for a laugh over a beer with my son-in-law. But then there’s that dent in my checking account to remind me that we are not as perfect as we think.
Frydenlund lives in Prairie du Chien: epfrydenlund@gmail.com.