PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — With the weather offering a concoction of snow and sleet, I found myself alone at the park for my evening walk. I invited my wife to join me, but she smartly declined. She thought I was crazy. I might argue the point but she’s a pretty good judge of character.

There were no other crazies at the park. I was alone, with the exception of our dog Gil. He was lured into this questionable decision by the irresistible lure of a dog treat, which might qualify him as gullible but not necessarily crazy.

After I put on my cleats to avoid a graceless fall on my backside, we ventured out into the elements. The sound of sleet rattling across the hardpack snow greeted us as we headed across the field into the woods. The creaking sound of trees rubbing their limbs together caught the attention of Gil, who perked his ears and considered the source as if he were a child hesitating to enter a haunted house.

We encountered a splendor stripped bare of all pretenses: barren trees set on a white canvas backlit by a grayish sky that resembled a black and white photograph rendered by Ansel Adams. We do not require sunlit beaches, a palette of fall colors, or a sunset on the Grand Canyon to find beauty — although the latter will take your breath away. We can find beaty in simplicity.

Short of the matter of survival, which was mitigated by my car parked less than a mile away, I found no remarkable issues to deal with on my walk on this blustery day. The volley of indignations in the culture wars, the never-ending sleet of political rhetoric, and the piercing sound of a rabblerouser in front of a microphone were nowhere to be found.

Yet there is much to be learned from a walk in the woods in any weather. In her Pulitzer Prize winning book, “Pilgrim at Tinker Creek,” about living in a valley in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, Annie Dillard says, “It’s all a matter of keeping my eyes open. Nature is like one of those line drawings of a tree that are puzzles for children: Can you find hidden in the leaves a duck, a house, a boy, a bucket, a zebra, and a boot?”

So I keep my eyes open. On this day, my wide-eyed approach finds reward in discovering the ways of the world not ordered by humans. Nature remains a mystery of chaos. Life rises and death falls without sentimentality. Fallen trees and dead branches litter a carpet of decomposing leaves — concealed this day below a blanket of snow and sleet — creating a landscape of chaotic geometry. Stop signs and concrete curbs do not hinder our travel. Deer and squirrels and other critters navigate this landscape by wits and impulse alone. We are spectators, yet we are welcome to venture in.

I have also learned I can be alone with my thoughts in the woods without much disagreement. That sounds self-centered, and it is. We occasionally need to find our center. We can find our own thoughts not given to us by the masses, either parroted from cable news or plucked from the recycle bin we call the internet. We can search out our interests without consulting Google.

Gil agrees. Dogs do not have issues and search with their nose. Yes, they can be rambunctious and undisciplined. The young pups can annoy the old graybeards with their incessant energy. Yet they don’t worry about the cascade of problems that consumes humans.

You might suggest that dogs don’t have the intellect for that thoughtful exercise. I would argue they are smarter than we are in many ways. They take life as it comes. And if you love them, they will love you back unconditionally, a dish of food and a bowl of water notwithstanding.

Nature welcomes you in a similar fashion. It presents no preconditions for entering, other than respect for its power. What you learn from the encounter, whether selfishly kept or liberally shared, remains your choice alone.

But the choice to enter in the first place might involve a little craziness.