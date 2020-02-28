Eric Frydenlund: Nature offers reprieve from the chaos of politics

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — On the way to the park for my evening walk, I notice hundreds of sparrows perched on a wire over the road. I wonder why they have congregated on this particular section when they have miles of electrical wire to choose from. Perhaps they responded to a meeting notice transmitted in bird code to discuss an important topic in bird world. Or perhaps they have gathered to enjoy the evening sunset, as I will soon do.
My wife saw them earlier in the day — and noticed they were shuttling back and forth between the wire and the city dump. Well, not quite as romantic as gazing at a sunset, but a good reason to gather nonetheless.
Nature has its reasons, which have little to do with our rational — and often irrational — world. Nature provides a living presence that we can measure our rationality by. She answers without judgment.
In a land seemingly transfixed by bad news, it’s refreshing to hear nature report from the other side of the continental divide, a physical barrier separating the mountains from the plains, but also a mental obstacle keeping us from our political and spiritual achievements. The other side of the divide beckons us. We crave to cross over from rain into sunshine, from anger to understanding, from angst to well-being.
Nature presents a world separate from our daily obsessions. In nature, we discover a reprieve from the transitory struggles of our lives, a windbreak to the tempest whirling in our minds.
I find sanctuary in nature where I can escape the chaos of daily living. I see no political “outrage” in the outdoors. Nature settles its accounts without malicious intent — a storm to relieve atmospheric pressure, a predatory hunt to relieve hunger, a break in the clouds to reveal the sun.
We regard this reconciliation as sometimes violent and sometimes conciliatory, yet it’s never vindictive.
“Following Atticus,” is the story of a newspaper reporter who discovers a refuge from his day job by hiking to the summits of the White Mountains in New Hampshire during the winter with his 10-pound dog, Atticus. Reflecting on his personal quest for sanctuary, author Tom Ryan quotes Walt Whitman: “After you have exhausted what there is in business, politics, conviviality, love, and so on — have found that none of them finally satisfy, or permanently wear — what remains? Nature remains.”
Out at the park, I follow our dog Fargo to explore what remains. Fargo follows his nose. The trails are hard-packed and icy, so we seek out the lesser-used trails that meander through the woods. Elm bark litters the ground near a turn in the trail, the work of woodpeckers finding a new purpose for a dying tree. Sight lines extend for long distances in the leafless forest. The silence of winter permeates the landscape but for the crunch of snow underfoot.
Fargo and I have a special place in the woods, the trunk of a fallen tree overlooking a sunken valley. In the lead, Fargo finds it without fail. We sit for a few minutes on the tree trunk. He samples the smells and sounds while I take in the view. Our shared senses bring the world into focus.
Today’s sunset, seemingly picked at random from an endless array of extraordinary artwork, performs its daily ritual above the horizon. The sun settles into the Mississippi River bluffs, without benevolence or vindictiveness, signaling the end of day, but not the end of hope. It waits for us on the other side of the divide.
Frydenlund lives in Prairie du Chien: epfrydenlund@gmail.com.