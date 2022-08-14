Eric Frydenlund: Music can help us live our ideals

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — I play guitar. Which is to say I can punch out some three-finger chords with my left hand and strum with my right hand provided I don’t try to chew gum at the same time. I do not expect to be going on tour anytime soon.

Yet music defines the backdrop of my life in the way that the Mississippi River bluffs define the landscape of my home. Limestone out-croppings and rolling hills. Rock and roll.

I took my wife on our first date to a Yes concert in Madison where I graciously asked her to pay for her own ticket. I’ve always had a flair for the romantic.

In the late ’90s, my daughter and I went to Lilith Fair, a concert tour featuring all female artists. I spent most of intermission looking for a men’s bathroom, most of which had been converted to women’s restrooms. Women “living in a man’s world” will find poetic justice in my frantic search.

My last concert was to see Richard Thompson, an English folk singer who plays guitar as if it were an extension of his body. There is a blurred space between his hands and his guitar that music radiates from. It’s a phenomenon of nature explained by some obscure law of physics.

Music is a universal language that requires no dictionary. Tony Bennett, who suffers from Alzheimer’s and has a difficult time remembering names and words, did a final concert with Lady Gaga. The lyrics sprang from his lips as if stenciled on his tongue.

Music is a time capsule that we open to experience the sounds and emotions of the iconic moments in our lives. We find them in moments of vulnerability when our past is flung open for inspection.

Music is also a vehicle for our ideals. Music reflects the times we live in and the inspiration that lives in us. “Teach your children well…and feed them on your dreams,” sang Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young in a plea for understanding across generations. All of us find ourselves immersed in the imagery spun from song.

I remember the thundering kettle drums of “Also Sprach Zarathustra” in the stunning opening scene of “2001: A Space Odyssey,” awakening my imagination to the image of the sun rising above the Earth and moon on the screen. Richard Strauss wrote that music 72 years before the movie yet found immortality through his music.

Neil Young wrote “Ohio” after watching students gunned down at a Vietnam War protest at Kent State in 1970. “What if you knew her/And found her dead on the ground?” asks Young in his lyrics, which pour like blood from an open wound.

The idealism born of the civil rights era and the Vietnam War spawned the music and movement that defined a generation. My generation. Many would argue that romanticism succumbed to Watergate and subsequent government scandals that cast doubt on the viability of our ideals. Our values were equally exposed and peeled apart by consumerism.

Yet that idealism remains 50 years later, manifest in ever-present ideas expressed through music. Perhaps our ideals can emerge from the music rather than be put into music. We can live our ideals.

Living our ideals gives us the illusive — some would say illusionary — belief that we can change the world. “2001” helped create a vision of what living in space looked like. “Ohio” helped expose the absurdity of a failed war.

If we cannot change the world, we can change our world — and the people who live in it with us.

It starts with finding joy, an emotion that belays anger. I found that joy during the opening scene of “The Lion King” in Chicago as the lights came up on a plethora of jungle animals marching down to the stage through the audience as they sang “Circle of Life.” The music came to me and from within me.

Music finds expression through voice and instrument, both tools of nature. I remember fishing in the Upper Peninsula and hearing a strange humming sound while canoeing back to camp. It turned out to be the wind playing my fishing line like a harp.

I play guitar. The wind plays harp. And we all hear and act on the music in our lives. We live in the rocks and rolls of our landscape.