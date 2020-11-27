Eric Frydenlund: Look for the light of optimism during 'dark winter' of COVID-19

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — When I was a small child, I often looked under the bed before turning out the light. Against the wishes of my parents, I had watched a horror movie about alien creatures that had attacked our planet and taken up residence in tunnels just below the earth’s surface. Though they walked comically as if they had a frying pan glued to the back of their pants, I wanted to make sure these subterranean beings had not waddled under my bed in the dark.

When we are adults, darkness still gives us pause. And darkness is not only the absence of light, but it is also the presence of doubt. Dr. Anthony Fauci and other experts have warned of a “dark winter” ahead in our fight against the virus. On top of this real threat, a polarized citizenry has cast an imagined doubt — without evidence — on our electoral process. We find ourselves, if not looking under the bed, looking for the light at the end of the tunnel, alien or otherwise.

As the end of year approaches and the sun moves south for the winter, a natural darkness invades our lives. Sunlit evenings disappear. Sun-risen mornings shorten. Daylight’s bookends move closer to each other on the shelf.

As darkness descends, both real and imagined, we look for the light. We look for optimism. It can be found.