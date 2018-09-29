PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The sound startled me. Having been witness to a storm front leading a tornado, I am familiar with the sound: tree limbs snapping like twigs, the methodic march of sound like a heavy-footed giant coming down the trail. Crack, crack, crack, crack.
Except this time there was no wind. No “weather” to speak of, just a brilliantly bright day overlooking my walk out at La Riviere Park. So when the cracking sound started, like a tornado coming through the woods, I thought perhaps my imagination had spirited my senses away.
I braced for impact. My dog Fargo stood motionless. Realization of what happened arrived moments later.
A tree had fallen, toppling finally with a thunderous announcement. A large tree fell about 75 yards from where I stood, causing Fargo and I to look back in utter confusion as the sound whisked by.
Events arrive like grandchildren, of no particular plan of our own, yet unmistakably connected to your being here at this moment. And like grandchildren, we can love them. Or like trees falling, we can fear them.
Events beyond our control offer opportunities to learn, to reinvent ourselves in the space of new circumstances, whether brought by hard lesson or fortuitous gift.
We live in precarious times, with events arriving with thunderous announcement. Hurricanes devastate the coasts and floods inundate the inlands, a herald of global warming. Turmoil rocks the headlines, a messenger of the changing political climate.
We stand, bracing for impact, as the sound rushes by like an airless storm coming through the woods.
Living in rural America, I am, thankfully, arm’s length from the turmoil of our state and national capitols. Consequences arrive eventually, delivered in the state of our uncertain rural economy, in the state of our crumbling social fabric. The state of unease becomes palpable when we open the morning paper.
Natural disasters hit closer. Water from 10-inch rains has ravaged the Driftless Area in southwest Wisconsin, a region as beautiful to look at as it is susceptible to flood. Torrential rains pour down slopes, undermining road beds and widening ditches. The cascading water collects in valleys, submerging streets and inundating homes.
The people of Gays Mills, the flood of 2007 still fresh in their memories, brandish a resiliency forged in resolve and tempered in heartbreak. In the calamity, we learn. We breathe. We persevere.
Fargo and I went back to investigate the site of the calamity. We found it about 75 yards back along the trail we had just walked. The large maple, weakened by rain, had split in half and lay about 25 yards from the trail. It had not fallen on the trail, so I can make no claim for escaping my untimely demise, however dramatic and unfortunate that might be. Fargo, less inclined for reflection, was already on to what’s next.
Yet I could not help but wonder if the lesson was for me. Calamitous events arrive in our lives regularly, whether by destiny or chance. We might ask, as did Forrest Gump: “I don’t know if we each have a destiny, or if we’re all just floating around accidental-like on a breeze.”
The proximity of events in this, the year of floods and political upheaval, makes the question moot. The lessons are meant for us.