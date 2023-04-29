PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — I used to drive a stick shift. The feel of my foot on the clutch and my hand on the gear shift gives me a sense of power. To paraphrase one of the bandits in “Blazing Saddles”: “I don’t need no stinking” automatic transmission. That I now drive an automatic should be of no concern to anyone who thinks otherwise.

The illusion of control extends into my personal life. My younger version used to think I had control over my health. I figured that exercise, diet and my athletic ability — If I dare call it “athletic” — would keep me ticking for a hundred years. After a hip replacement — yes, I now need spare parts — I feel like a 160,000-mile junker with a rebuilt suspension.

Politicians are not immune to this giddy feeling of control. They love to tell us they have their hand on the stick shift of the economy, government bureaucracy and every nagging social issue that comes before us, including which books we can read and which history we can study.

But other than the Federal Reserve occasionally tapping the brakes, the economy has a mind of its own. And society, a grab bag of views spanning the political and religious spectrum, appears more mindless than mindful.

As Tom Hanks bemoaned in “Cast Away” after being marooned on a deserted island, “I had power over nothing.” We may not live on an island, but the flow of events firmly in our control is exceedingly small.

For such perplexing questions, I often look to science to give me answers based on research rather than on the ever-changing winds of public opinion. Determinism, the idea that the universe was set in predictable motion by the Big Bang, implies that we don’t have much influence on the future of the cosmos. Quantum mechanics, on the other hand, suggests that human consciousness plays a part in how the universe unfolds. The debate between determinism and free will rages on.

Science aside, perhaps another Hanks quote from “Forrest Gump” sums it up: “I don’t know if we each have a destiny, or if we’re all just floatin’ around accidental-like on a breeze. Maybe it’s both.”

Most days feel “accidental-like” to me. Faced with a world seemingly out of control, I find myself musing about letting go. Not disengaging — we need to be involved — but perhaps adopting a calculated aloofness that keeps the world at arm’s length. For just when we think we’ve got it all figured out, life provides a remedial lesson in humility.

We’ve all heard the expression in basketball of “letting the game come to her” rather than forcing a shot. Putting a 9-inch basketball into an 18-inch hoop from the three-point line involves more than luck or skill alone. It requires an uncanny feel for the game.

So we let life come to us rather than forcing a shot. We let go with the knowledge that the life we have built has an arching trajectory that somehow finds its purpose.

Life comes to me. My children make me proud. My grandchildren make me laugh. My dog comes to me and puts his head on my lap. Sunsets still abide by the celestial clock, yet each brings a medley of colors unlike any of the thousands I have experienced before.

All of these experiences come to me as gifts outside the periphery of my control but are part of the trajectory of my life. I may have taken my hand off the gear shift, but I still have one hand on the steering wheel.