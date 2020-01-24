Eric Frydenlund: How to find truth in a world of disinformation

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — For all the advertisements and television shows I’ve seen about my favorite travel destinations, I’ve found the best way to learn about a place is to go there. Sticking my toes in the ocean beats armchair daydreaming any day.

The same can be said of truth. No amount of cable news, internet sites or social media will get us there. To see it and believe it requires that we get up out of our recliners and discover the truth for ourselves.

I did that recently when I attended a presentation by Dave Schroeder, an expert in cybersecurity with UW-Madison. He came to Prairie du Chien to talk about the threat to our democracy posed by disinformation campaigns launched by foreign actors, primarily Russian.

His appearance was sponsored by both the Republican and Democratic parties of Crawford County. In a world of hyperpartisan claims, if both parties recognize the threat, well, there must be something to it.

Cyberattacks, Schroeder explained, gained prominence in the 2008 Russo-Georgian War, when Russia used a combination of cyber and kinetic attacks that left Georgia in the dark -- literally. Since then, Russia has engaged in “textbook disinformation” campaigns that have left Americans in the dark of political cyberwarfare.