Eric Frydenlund: How to find gratitude in a chaotic world

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — I have a cynical sense of humor. I once sent a sympathy card to a relative who was getting married. She did not appreciate my joke, with good reason. Gratitude is nothing if not sincere.

It seems blasphemous to be grateful during a pandemic that has claimed so many lives and caused so much hardship. Yet a side to the pandemic has taught us how connected we are to each other in ways that transcend social distancing. Gratitude for each other helps mitigate our righteous anger.

The world has a lot to be angry about, and gratitude is in short supply in the news and social media. But anger is an emotion, not a solution.

The source of our personal gratitude need not come from outside agitations we have no control over. Gratitude comes from deep within — through appreciation for the people in our lives and our actions that we can control. Gratitude comes from the simple grace of being alive. In this moment.

In this moment of global pandemic, political upheaval and economic uncertainty, we can do more than clean out our closets and catch up on paperwork. I have cleaned out my closet but have not caught up to my paperwork, which is about 20 miles ahead of me doing 80 on the interstate. But we can focus on what is important in the present.