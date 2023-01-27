Eric Frydenlund: How to be happy like Gil, my dog

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — A few weeks into 2023, we are still in “Happy New Year” mode. A clerk at my bank told me it’s permissible to extend the belated greeting if you have not yet seen the person in the new year. So to all my readers who have not heard from me since 2022, “Happy New Year!”

I’m still working on my New Year’s resolutions, which might tell you how resolute they are to begin with. I’m not going to divulge my short list of resolutions. That way I can declare success at the end of the year, and no one will know the difference.

The bigger question is whether 2023 will be happy or just new. Perhaps the two are related as we seek to cut the tether to old habits. If you are reading this column, you are alive. That qualifies as number one on the happy list.

Separating our happy list from our sad list can be an arbitrary assessment. If your mood depends on the success of your favorite politician or sports team, good luck with that. Anything having to do with classified documents or pass-interference penalties can swing your mood 180 degrees in the opposite direction in mere seconds.

The interesting point about our happy list, especially for those items that reside in the public domain, is that we have little control over them. In the end, the only thing we have control over is ourselves. Many matters are outside my reach in this world. My mood is not one of them -- provided, of course, that my reaction to events outside my control are genuinely mine and not dictated by the “mob.”

I use that term pejoratively to refer to the social media universe. We often look to the “mob” to confirm our opinions and reaffirm our moods. The vehicle for this interaction is the smartphone, the device held in the palms of our hands that is connected to our brains like a WiFi’d accessory. Full disclosure: a quick polling of my friends and family would find me guilty of the same vice.

My friend Bill Hafs from Green Bay texted me -- yes, I see the irony -- that he and his wife were out for dinner and observed people dining, among whom “a high percentage were sitting across from each other staring blindly at their cellphones.” Perhaps we hope to find happiness buried just below that luminous screen.

In a recent blog titled “How to be happier without really trying,” bestselling author Eric Barker put it succinctly: “Turn off the TV, throw your phones in the nearest river and have fun.”

The best way I know to exit this perpetual loop between brain and screen is to take a walk. I tend to think a lot when I walk. Sometimes I think of new ideas. Sometimes I regurgitate old ones. Sometimes I think too much. My brain runs as fast as my feet. I find that if I stop walking, I stop thinking. The rational part of my brain takes a break.

Not long ago, I took my evening walk in the woods at dusk during a snowfall. I stopped to look around. The snow glistened on the trail, brighter than the waning sky above, and formed a lighted bridge to the path ahead.

I looked down through the trees and saw another trail, a luminous white thread winding through the woods. The trail disappeared to the left and vanished to the right, lost in the dense woods where lines of sight are impenetrable yet as welcoming as a thick blanket. I had the feeling of being lost and found at the same time.

Stop. Look around. Be happy.

For those of you who have followed the exploits of our dog Fargo, meet Gil, who finds happiness on his back carving angels in the snow. Gil came into this world the same day Fargo left, which is to say he picked up where Fargo left off on the mission to follow where the nose leads. He already has his nose into everyone’s business but his own -- except in the woods, where a dog’s nose always leads to something new.

For Gil, all trails are new, and he seems quite happy with all of them. At the ripe old age of three months, and judging by the wag in his tail, Gil has found the happiness that the rest of us human folk spend a lifetime looking for. Perhaps we might get our nose out of our screen and into wherever it leads. It usually heads to a place both happy and new.