Eric Frydenlund: Gerrymandering undermines community

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — We love to win. And if we can’t win ourselves, we’ll let our sports teams do it for us.
But the vicarious thrill of watching the Bucks and Brewers decimate the competition from Phoenix or Chicago — sorry Cubby fans — can lead to good sportsmanship, that ideal we like to espouse to our kids, taking a backseat to a little excessive gloating.
Winning in business takes a more personal trajectory in small towns. I was in the lodging business for 25 years, and our primary competitors were on the other side of town closest to our big-city markets. We had to lure our guests past the gauntlet of competition with the promise of good service. I remember my father driving past the competition in the evening to count cars in the other motels’ parking lots, a sort of scorekeeping exercise akin to posting runs on the scoreboard.
And yet, when I took over managing the family business, I found myself sitting on committees with those same competitors to find ways to bring more visitors to our hometown. By increasing traffic past all of our businesses, we found the common good that benefits and grows community. We found a reason to talk to each other.
In politics, gerrymandering has removed the incentive to talk. Why talk to your political rivals when you can simply diminish their influence by moving the political boundaries through redistricting? I wish I could have moved that busy highway in front of my competitors to our side of town. Yet even if that had been possible, it would have violated the sense of fairness embedded in our rural culture.
Gerrymandering is legalized cheating. Yes, the U.S. Constitution grants state legislatures the power to redistrict after the 10-year census. Yet our Founding Fathers would be aghast to see how that solemn duty has been defaced for partisan advantage. James Madison said, “The real power lies in the majority of the Community,” and warned against “factions” which “united and actuated by some common impulse of passion, or of interest, adversed to the rights of other citizens, or to the permanent and aggregate interests of the community.”
Gerrymandering, with its brazen manipulation of boundaries, distorts the “aggregate interests of the community.”
Competition in politics, always adversarial, has taken a dramatic turn toward the undermining of community. The search for the common good of community, which lies at the foundation of representative democracy, has been lost for a number of reasons. The culture wars, scorched-earth politics, cut-throat political dialogue and misinformation, to name just a few problems, have relegated the common good to some ancient forgotten idea of egalitarianism. Gerrymandering has only exacerbated this decline into political warfare.
I ran into two of my legislators at a public reception. Democratic state Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, and Rep. Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua, two likeable men with different political philosophies. Each was raised on a farm, where they were exposed to the virtues of hard work and fair play.
I chatted with both and was pleased to see how well they related to each other at the event, not unlike the civility I witnessed in the state Legislature when I was an Assembly page back in the 1970s. Yet in Madison, they are members of two parties loath to talk to each other to find common good and arrive at consensus.
Pfaff told me he prefers the “kitchen table” approach, where representatives “put aside their political labels and find common ground.” He said finding balance is important. When one political party has too much power, voters lose confidence their voices are being heard, he said. Pfaff prefers the “Iowa approach” of an independent commission to manage redistricting.
Likewise, Oldenburg enjoys the camaraderie and getting to know other lawmakers on committees. He attributes the partisan atmosphere more to party leadership than gerrymandering. But he would also support a plan similar to the Iowa model — provided, he said, the commission is nonpartisan and the Legislature has final approval.
My father’s keeping score by counting cars parked in front of our rivals’ motels served a purpose. It made us better in the market place. Talking to my competitors made us a better community.
Politics is no different. Making sure each vote counts serves the purpose of advancing democracy. Political rivals working together make us a better community. Gerrymandering distorts the former and discourages the latter. Winning to the exclusion of community is no win at all.
Frydenlund lives in Prairie du Chien: epfrydenlund@gmail.com.