Eric Frydenlund: Gerrymandering undermines community

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — We love to win. And if we can’t win ourselves, we’ll let our sports teams do it for us.

But the vicarious thrill of watching the Bucks and Brewers decimate the competition from Phoenix or Chicago — sorry Cubby fans — can lead to good sportsmanship, that ideal we like to espouse to our kids, taking a backseat to a little excessive gloating.

Winning in business takes a more personal trajectory in small towns. I was in the lodging business for 25 years, and our primary competitors were on the other side of town closest to our big-city markets. We had to lure our guests past the gauntlet of competition with the promise of good service. I remember my father driving past the competition in the evening to count cars in the other motels’ parking lots, a sort of scorekeeping exercise akin to posting runs on the scoreboard.

And yet, when I took over managing the family business, I found myself sitting on committees with those same competitors to find ways to bring more visitors to our hometown. By increasing traffic past all of our businesses, we found the common good that benefits and grows community. We found a reason to talk to each other.