PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — We have a digital photo frame in our living room. Each time you walk by, it randomly displays photos taken of our lives over the span of the digital age.

There I am, smiling impishly like a thief caught in the act. There we are dusted with flour while making lefse. There are the family dogs nosing their way through our story.

Throughout this photographic march through time, my face changes. My cheekbones fade behind an invasion of flesh. My hair recedes as if washed away by a slow-moving tsunami. Children grow up before my eyes. I yearn for the days when photographs were stuck to the pages of an album, when aging occurred slowly, requiring the turn of several pages before reaching the back of the album.

Each photo elicits an emotion that tugs at my sensibilities as if time were on a leash, dragging me to this moment and that moment. These moments add up to a lifetime.

This exploration of photos might prompt accusations of living in the past. Nostalgia looks backward, not forward. And yet retrospection can have value provided it gains traction in the moment. I still spend time with friends from my childhood, taking time each year for our annual fishing trip. My friends provide dubious emotional support, such as when I erringly rowed my fishing boat in a circle, prompting the verbal harassment common among 10-year-olds. We cannot be children again, yet we can still be childlike.

Our view of the world can change in a flash. “The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven,” by Nathaniel Ian Miller, recounts the life of Sven, a fictional character whose face is disfigured in a mining accident and who seeks the solitude of trapping in the Arctic. Hearing Antonin Dvorak’s “Quintet for Piano No. 2” played by his friend on his Victrola, Sven observes, “Without warning, I heard music — truly heard music — for the first time … . I first mistook it for pain … . But then the stirring was in my heart, or somewhere in my chest — an uneasy flutter, somewhat like a heart palpation. And it rose, filling my neck and temples and forehead with a flush of heat.”

I remember music this way, sounds placed like bookmarks in the story of my life. The raspy voice of Rod Stewart singing “Maggie May” ushered in my coming of age. The kettle drums of “Thus Spoke Zarathustra” in “2001, A Space Odyssey” stirred my imagination. The sounds of an acoustic guitar on a pristine beach set my busy mind to rest.

The music of my youth and the music of my yesterday tug at my heart like those photographs flashing before my eyes. And whether our faces change by age or disfigurement, these sensations persist, independent of all appearances. Faces change, but moments last forever.

I wrote that last line in my diary on my daily walk in the woods, hiking a trail that strings together moments into a path much like our lives do. It came to me like a scent carried by the wind. Thoughts often come unbidden. You don’t know the source of the idea, so you explore its origin. A picture frame, a well-worn trail and life itself conspire to create a fleeting understanding.

On a recent trip to Florida, my friends and I went on a dolphin cruise aboard a sailing ship. Crew and passengers were focused on the horizon looking for dolphins that might break the surface. Suddenly a dolphin rose from the depths alongside the 45-foot vessel right next to my feet. The sleek gray back punctuated by a fin cut the surface like a blade. Very few people on board saw it other than my wife and friends. This moment unfolded just for us.

It happened so quickly that I barely had time to utter “Look!” let alone take a picture. Yet the image is now part of me, flashing in my mind like a rotating picture frame. These moments add up to a lifetime.