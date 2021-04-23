Eric Frydenlund: Everyone has a story if we're willing to listen

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Several years ago, I wrote about a backyard encounter I had with a neighbor shorty after moving back to my hometown. The topic of this impromptu get-together was a boundary dispute.

I was near the lot line digging a space for my wife’s garden when I saw our backyard neighbor walking briskly toward me with a look on his face that told he wasn’t coming over to discuss his favorite garden vegetable. “You’re digging on my land!” he proclaimed while gesturing with his hand at the perceived boundary. I was sure I was on my side of the boundary, which was buffered by a utility easement, but I said not a word while I listened to his verbal dissertation about property rights and land surveys.

Once he finished unloading his anger, I took off my glove and extended my hand toward his. “Hi, I’m Eric Frydenlund,” I said. He reluctantly shook my hand with a perplexed look on his face. “Is Art Frydenlund your father?” he asked. “Yes,” I replied. “I know your dad!” he offered enthusiastically. We spent the next several minutes sharing stories about my dad while standing on the disputed territory that never again came up in the conversation.

In the course of 15 minutes, an anonymous neighbor became a person with a name and a story.