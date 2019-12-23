Eric Frydenlund: Christmas traditions add meaning to our lives

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — I make lefse for our family Christmas dinner. Or judging by the amount of flour makeup adorning my face and shirt, it makes me.
The family tradition of making lefse, the Norwegian flat bread made of potatoes and flour, goes back generations. My wife informed me that for the tradition to survive for the next generation, I needed to grab the lefse turner by the handle and get busy.
My wife never used a recipe to make lefse, so I am left to experiment. Too little flour and the lefse falls apart like confetti upon transport to the griddle. Too much flour and I manufacture a very durable door mat.
My mother made lefse for Christmas Eve dinner. I watched as she gathered the lefse on her perfectly tuned turning stick and flipped it on the griddle. She made lutefisk for the main course, a process for which I have less fond memories. With all due respect to those of you who savor the Norwegian treat, it should be against the Geneva Convention to serve fish cured with lye to a captive audience.
My sister and I chose to sit in the living room during the lutefisk dinner, barely able to breathe from the fishing-wharf odor coming from the kitchen table. We sat eating our “Christmas hot dogs,” all the while eyeing the presents under the tree with our x-ray eyes. And in the morning, my father would carefully unwrap his presents with his Buck jackknife, preserving the wrapping paper with the frugality of someone who had lived through the Great Depression.
Despite an abundance of lutefisk and lefse, my brother chose to skip our family celebration as he grew older, preferring to party with friends instead. We felt his absence, reflected in my mother’s face.
We now land in the Christmas season packing along our cherished family traditions. We adorn our trees, shrubs, fascia, and railings with lights, as if we can’t remember what the shape of our house looks like in the dark. Inside, every box of stuff sitting in the storage room for the last eleven months gets flung around the house as if detonated by explosion.
I make my lefse. We gather around for Christmas Eve dinner, thankfully without lutefisk, yet with the same reverence for time spent together. I open my presents with the Buck jackknife given to me by my father for Christmas — twice, since he’d forgotten the first time. We gather around to celebrate the traditions of our past.
Christmas traditions do not survive by repetition and obligation alone, or the right amount of tinsel and lights. Traditions, whether sacred or secular, endure because of the meaning they add to our lives. The communion with friends and family, the sharing of memories, adds texture to our celebration, like the right amount of flour added to the lefse.
Years later, my brother returned to our family celebration. He pulled out his wallet and carefully placed gifts of twenty-dollar bills in the hands of his nieces and nephews, somehow made more meaningful than a giftwrapped pair of socks by his very presence.
Stop. Take a breath. Gather with family. Celebrate with friends and neighbors. Fill your life with meaning — and just the right amount of flour.
