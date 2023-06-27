PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — My friends and I often argue amicably about sports and politics. I’m always surprised when they don’t agree with me. After all, my arguments always snap into perfect sense like Lego blocks. At least they do in my mind.

Despite our long friendship, we arrive at these diverse opinions through different experiences. Each of us brings a different upbringing, career, religious belief, political view and other detours along the way to the here and now. Yet regardless of our differing views, I still trust them. Perhaps people who disagree with us can still be trusted. Even in our minds.

Like many of you, I scour my news feed for headlines that interest me. I’m occasionally lured by headlines with captivating adjectives such as “outrageous” and “unprecedented.” I’m always tempted to bite on the clickbait, until I see the barbed hook behind the bait.

Not one to tread the minefield of cable news, I try to read news that is unbiased by opinion. Yet depending on the consumer, news is always “biased” if it does not fit the political landscape we all create in our minds. News has always been biased, based on the point of view of the journalist, who is not unlike the oft-maligned umpire in baseball. What is new is the unapologetic and disingenuous dissemination of misinformation and hate-filled rhetoric by agitators, which creates an inevitable erosion of trust in the reader or observer.

According to columnist Jason Willick of the Washington Post, “Democracy is a system of government that can work when there is a certain degree of trust between political factions. When that trust erodes, some nondemocratic form of government is the default alternative, even if the overwhelming majority of citizens would prefer democracy in the abstract.”

He cites a study in the journal “Nature Human Behaviour” in which 1,973 partisans were surveyed. When participants were presented with seven scenarios that would undermine democracy, such as banning rallies, “Republican respondents said they were willing to subvert democratic norms in an average of 1.2 scenarios out of seven. For Democrats, that figure was 1.5. But when partisans were asked how the other party would behave in each scenario, they gave much higher figures. Republicans thought most Democrats would subvert democracy in 5.0 of seven scenarios, while Democrats thought Republicans would do the same, on average, in 5.2 scenarios.”

Herein lies a measurement of our mutual mistrust, a perception that resides primarily in our minds. It lacks a connection to the real world. Cable news and social media, despite their claims, do not provide real connections with viewers. At best they are incomplete snippets of reality. At worst they are fabrications meant to increase views, clicks and revenue by accentuating our divisions.

Political discourse follows the first rule of marketing: Differentiate yourself from the competition. That works if you are selling laundry detergent. Not so much when trying to solve problems, where the first order of business is to find common ground by making a connection with the person across the table.

My connections over the years have been through civic engagement rather than political discord, a blessing grounded in constructive dialogue. We attempt to solve problems through collaboration without leveraging political or cultural differences, which is not to say we always agree.

In the 1990s, a civic group called Prairie Potential, tried to reach across not just a table, but across the Mississippi River, to collaborate with a neighboring community in Iowa. Despite our close proximity, rivers between states often separate cultural identities as well as geographical regions.

At our first meeting, Bert Stitt, our facilitator, asked that everyone form a circle to create a sense of inclusion. One participant, a journalist who suggested he was simply reporting and not part of the group, refused to enter the circle. Not to be deterred, Stitt had everyone get up and move the circle over to include him. “Journalists are part of the community,” Stitt said. This simple act of moving our chairs was the first step in building trust.

Stitt once told me that self-government is “a trust in the collective wisdom of the common man.” Yet trust need not come through shared agreement. We build it through shared experiences. We may not share the same experiences as we do with our close friends, yet we all have experiences to share in the circle of community.

This is where we start. Trust begins with connections with people in the real world, not in the ethereal world of electronic media. And not in our minds.