Eric Frydenlund: Break your routines in where you go, what you think

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — You might call me a creature of habit. Or a person predisposed to predictability. Whatever description you choose, I have a propensity to do the same things the same way every time. If it wasn’t for my routines, I might get lost on the way to the post office and discover something new.
As I have occasionally chronicled in this space, I take a hike in the woods in the evening. I usually walk the trails in the same direction — counterclockwise — if only to show my slightly rebellious nature.
Last time, we parked in a different place and walked the trail in the opposite direction. I got lost. Not lost in the park — lost in a new perspective. Landmarks look different after a 180-degree shift in view. Following the path backward felt like looking behind a photograph to see what was on the back. Our dog Fargo seemed right at home. I guess smells have no front and back.
As a society, we are lost. In the wake of a pandemic and a fraught election, we find ourselves separated from our routines and what we thought we knew. We are used to going the same direction. We wake up, scrub our teeth, steal a shower, slug our coffee, and hurry to work. We travel the same streets. We clock in and clock out. We check our schedules and sync our calendars.
Society encourages us to maintain our patterns, habits that lure us like intoxicants. Google knows what we are looking for and gives us more of the same. The evening news begins with sad news and ends with happy news. Angry news leads us to think angry thoughts. I’ve seen this trail of cynicism before. Perhaps it’s time to walk in a different direction.
I have walked many new trails. My wife and I hiked the Grand Tetons a few years ago. Every turn in the trail brought a new perspective. We walked to dizzying heights overlooking Two Ocean Lake and the Teton Range, a scene never visited in my uncharted imagination. Bear spray hung from my belt, making me look like an Old-West gunslinger — without the bravado, of course.
New trails need not be a thousand miles away. I found one in Iowa 20 miles from our doorstep. The Yellow River State Forest interrupts the otherwise placid Iowa landscape with deep valleys carved by water. Ravines cut through the land like boundaries to a new country. New landscapes force me to look up from the trail. I think when I walk. A new trail opens up new thoughts.
We can also find new trails in our daily lives. Hoping to shed my routine for a day, I took a friend to Dubuque, Iowa, where the streets defy Euclidian geometry and follow the contours of the land. New places invite new people into our lives. We rode the Fenelon Place Elevator, “the world’s steepest, shortest railroad.” At the bottom I met a shopkeeper who had survived 30 years in business and a pandemic. I heard 30 years of resilience in her voice.
On the way back up, I accidentally butted in front of a two-person line waiting for the cable car. “Hey, where are you going?” one of them pointedly asked. Waiting your turn represents one of our most sacred routines — the unwritten law of fairness. “Sorry, I’ll get out of the way,” I replied. When the cable car came, he graciously offered me his place in line. Forgiveness possesses the power to break our pattern of cynicism.
Back in Wisconsin, I watch the sun set over the Iowa bluffs. I have seen more sunsets than I can count. Yet each sunset is unique to this moment. In this moment, cirrus clouds form a web of wispy ropes extending east from the horizon. Pinkish rays from the sunset travel the ropes like light coursing through a child’s glow stick. The world feels right.
We can watch the world through the eyes of a child — not the child of our youth, the child of our now. We can be children again. We can break our routines and find new perspectives. New worlds await us in our backyards, in our thoughts, and in our deeds.
