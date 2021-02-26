Eric Frydenlund: Americans can choose what we become

Our destiny will not suddenly materialize from impassive hope or rhetorical pleas for unity. We actively seek what we become.

Then President-elect Joe Biden said the Jan. 6 events “Do not represent who we are.” Mike McCabe, executive director of Our Wisconsin Revolution, “begs to differ,” saying, “This is where we’re at as a country right now.” We struggle to find a balance between optimism and realism as the debate rages over who we are.

What we become need not be tethered to what we became. A nation never ceases becoming, any more than a river ceases flowing. Even a frozen river continues to move below the surface.

At 67 years of age, I am still becoming. I continue to learn. And despite my suspect memory, I continue to regret some of my past. Yet I will not be defined by my past alone.

At 243 years old, our nation is still becoming. We continue to explore our horizons. We regret our forays into chaos. Yet we will not be defined by or confined to those destructive diversions. We are “a nation that isn’t broken / but simply unfinished,” said Amanda Gorman, National Youth Poet Laureate, at Biden’s inauguration.