Eric Frydenlund: America is distracted more than divided

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — A full moon is in the night sky as I write this. The moon shown over my left shoulder while I was driving home earlier this evening. The bright orb hung in a blanket of darkness and gave me a sense of calm and wholeness.

The fullness feels refreshing in our terrestrial world of seemingly endless division. It appears that the only thing we can agree on is that we are hopelessly divided.

I disagree. We are more perpetually distracted than hopelessly divided. We are distracted from what is important: Our family and friends. Our community.

My wife and I were returning from Belleville, on the edge of Dane and Green counties, where we watched my grandchildren play baseball and softball, a simple pleasure that might have little import in a world filled with important news of the day. Yet family is the force that binds all of us together in a mutual cause that transcends all others.

Our distraction begins with how we talk to one another, particularly in the public arena. Social media and political discourse tear us apart with violent words that breed violent actions and provide us with precious few examples of constructive dialogue. This “conversation” is often persuaded by our emotions rather than our minds.

Lynn Schmidt, a columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, advocates for elevating our words.

“Something has been sorely missing in the United States in the last decade — soaring rhetoric,” she writes in a recent column published by the Wisconsin State Journal. “We are lacking leaders who, like Abraham Lincoln, appeal to our better angels through their ability to craft rhetoric that resonates in people’s hearts and mind ... . America needs to find leaders who are skilled at the art of rhetoric while promoting our democratic principles, and not just divisively communicating via social media or cable news clips.”

Divisive leaders command an audience. American media and its watchers are obsessed with the red and blue lines dividing our nation. I understand the metaphor — the colors associated with a political persuasion. But like the sun illuminating a quarter moon, partisan politics shines a light on only a small part of us. Our totality as human beings remains hidden in the shadows.

Paulo Coelho, author of the widely acclaimed “The Alchemist,” says in his companion novel, “The Pilgrimage,” that “the true path to wisdom ... has to have practical application in your life. Otherwise, wisdom becomes a useless thing ... and finally, it has to be a path that can be followed by anyone.”

Political “wisdom” has very little to do with our everyday lives, and it does not seem so “wise” if it can be followed only by adherents to one ideology. True wisdom is universal and can be shared by all.

My friends and I often have friendly arguments over the prospects of our favorite sports teams, whose hopes rise and fall with the trajectory of a ball. Likewise, our political discussions, with views expressed across a wide political spectrum, range from optimism to pessimism. This world has room for both optimists and pessimists, provided the sentiment is expressed in words, not violence.

My friend, Keith Govier, former sheriff of Grant County in southwestern Wisconsin who ran on the Republican ticket, offered insight into our discourse.

“Our use of words can unite or divide,” he said. “Both the liberals and conservatives love our freedoms and liberty, but they seem to define those words differently. In a way, both sides fighting each other are celebrating the same thing, our freedoms.”

My father was involved in politics, if you can call a nonpartisan county board “political.” He sought in his own way to “serve the greater good,” while maintaining good will toward those around him with differing views.

He was defeated in his last election. I remember his opponent, Chuck Elvert, calling me to tell me how much he respected my father. I found this noble, and also universal in its generosity.

A few days later, the moon I observed that night is waning. I still feel its fullness, and the totality of the people it shines on.

Frydenlund lives in Prairie du Chien: epfrydenlund@gmail.com.