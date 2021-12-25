Eric Frydenlund: Allow lots of space for Christmas connections

The pandemic complicates this process, of course. With their mouths covered by masks, we can’t even tell if they are bothering to mouth the words to “Frosty the Snowman.” But their eyes tell us a story. When our eyes meet in the ether between us, love finds traction in the wave of their arm and a hidden smile. This is the Christmas connection.

Our connections extend beyond family. We reach out to store clerks, delivery drivers, waiters and waitresses, teachers and the person standing next to us in line. During the Christmas program, my grandson’s music teacher stressed the importance of showing gratitude during the Christmas season. “Sharing is caring,” said Taylor, our waitress at the bar who delivered a bit of Christmas cheer.

And we need not wait for others to reach out to us. As owners of our own thoughts and actions, we are the vehicles to deliver our own Christmas expectations of peace and joy. We govern our reservoir of gratitude and capacity for sharing. We set the mood for Christmas.