Eric Frydenlund: Allow lots of space for Christmas connections

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — We put up our outside Christmas lights the first week of December. We don’t aim for the spectacular so much as the sensible.
We live at the end of a dead-end road, so the chances of anyone beyond friends, family and neighbors seeing our display remains remote. We are not on the Trip Advisor list of lighted attractions. But hey, it’s December, so you put up lights to tickle that sensation we call the Christmas spirit.
We are living in the midst of a never-ending pandemic, political upheaval and economic chaos. We feel a bit picked on. So what do we have to celebrate? The answer is simple. In addition to the date on the calendar we honor the Christian embodiment of compassion, we celebrate one another.
I listened to a remarkable interview with actor Michael J. Fox. For someone who has had Parkinson’s for 30 years, Fox has every right to feel picked on. Yet he exudes an outlook on life and a reverence for family that is anything but self-indulgent. “It’s all about family. It’s all about connections. If you live your whole life and don’t make any connections, you don’t make any of those bonds, then none of this stuff can be healed,” Fox said.
Nothing embodies Christmas connections like the school Christmas programs for our children and grandchildren. We stare at the empty bleachers waiting for our kin to arrive, and then scan each face of the ensuing procession of little people. They, in turn, search the audience looking for that beacon of approval.
The pandemic complicates this process, of course. With their mouths covered by masks, we can’t even tell if they are bothering to mouth the words to “Frosty the Snowman.” But their eyes tell us a story. When our eyes meet in the ether between us, love finds traction in the wave of their arm and a hidden smile. This is the Christmas connection.
Our connections extend beyond family. We reach out to store clerks, delivery drivers, waiters and waitresses, teachers and the person standing next to us in line. During the Christmas program, my grandson’s music teacher stressed the importance of showing gratitude during the Christmas season. “Sharing is caring,” said Taylor, our waitress at the bar who delivered a bit of Christmas cheer.
And we need not wait for others to reach out to us. As owners of our own thoughts and actions, we are the vehicles to deliver our own Christmas expectations of peace and joy. We govern our reservoir of gratitude and capacity for sharing. We set the mood for Christmas.
Fox had other words of wisdom regarding his disease, but it is applicable to all of us. “I think it’s about acceptance. And acceptance doesn’t mean resignation. I mean, you can endeavor to change it, but you have to accept if for what it is ... And then it takes up that much space, and I have all this other space that I can work in and thrive and then come up with new ways to adapt my life to this situation.”
Whatever our situation, this seems like good advice. Perhaps we can set aside the chaos of the world because we have all this other space for Christmas — to make connections with each other.
So put up those lights and ornaments for family, friends and neighbors. But mostly put them up for you. You are the instrument of the Christmas spirit.
Frydenlund lives in Prairie du Chien: epfrydenlund@gmail.com.