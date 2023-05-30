Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — My hometown of Prairie du Chien recently endured the “flood of 2023” as the Mississippi River rose to 22.9 feet, just a couple of feet below the record. Streets were closed, residents displaced, and sandbags deployed in our spring ritual with the river.

Most spring floods are relatively benign, yet I remember the record flood of 1965, when the river topped off at 25.4 feet. “Flood” became part of our vocabulary, and sandbags became as common as bricks. An entire residential neighborhood on St. Feriole Island, known back then as the “Fourth Ward,” found itself submerged and playing host to catfish and bluegills, which forced its eventual relocation to higher ground. The river makes no accommodation for human habitation.

My wife and I live well above the high-water mark in the foothills of the Mississippi bluffs, yet we’re not immune to the whims of water. A dry wash runs along the boundary of our property and, depending on the season, it can be as benevolent as a ditch or as dynamic as a waterfall.

This jagged crease in the land serves as the preferred route for water draining from our watershed as it makes its way to the river. The dry wash was only 5 feet deep and 10 feet wide when we moved in back in the ‘90s. It grew to twice that size during a 10-inch rain event a few years ago, moving land as if it were cookie dough in a blender and tossing boulders as easily as pebbles. Until we “tamed” the dry wash with anti-erosion fabric and rip rap, I could be found dressed in pajamas and a raincoat observing its wrath in the middle of the night armed only with a flashlight.

A dry wash also is in the park where I take my evening walk. It wanders aimlessly around the park like a hiker lost in the woods. Water regularly exits the confines of its banks, heading off in a new direction while uprooting trees and depositing the debris somewhere downstream. The power of water will not be denied.

The power of water can be as attractive as it is destructive. My father washed down to the Mississippi from the high ground of Westby back in the 1930s. He liked it and stayed. I made my appearance a bit later and elected to stay near the water for most of my life.

We are drawn to water as surely as fish are to spawning grounds. Whether to a stream or river, to Bass Lake or the Great Lakes, to a gulf or an ocean, we come to water to find strength in its movement and calm in its presence.

We find a precarious balance with water. We live on its shores with one eye on the water level. I have an app on my phone to track the river stage, so I know the mood of the river. Too low and my boat motor scrapes the bottom between islands. Too high and my motor catches the debris spirited away from the islands. Like Goldilocks, I prefer the river “just right,” which rarely occurs.

Half the population in town has a boat sitting by their garage, the river town equivalent of a two-vehicle family. Evenings find a parade of people gravitating to the river to fish or sit mesmerized on a park bench. Spring floods attract a procession of cars following the jagged edge of the expanded river’s boundary, stopping occasionally to stare in disbelief at a river overflowing its banks like a wild animal escaped from its cage.

And so we find a delicate equilibrium with the river and its split personality, which is every bit as volatile as our own. We rage against the confines of our own banks in our channeled life yet find equanimity when we are allowed to spread out over new territory. We find in this a certain kinship with the river. The power of water flows through our life.