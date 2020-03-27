Eric Frydenlund: A change in perspective might help against the coronavirus

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — As I contemplate the supplies needed to prepare for the new coronavirus, I told my wife to pick up some peanuts at the store. Just one jar mind you, not a whole case. I’m not stockpiling toilet paper, either, unless I plan on spending the next two months locked in the bathroom.

I don’t. Instead, I hiked a new trail today to a place I’d never been before. The trail unfolded before me like chapters of a good book. Three deer played on the opposite hillside from the footpath. Our dog Fargo and I sat and watched them. I was 2 miles from my backyard and a thousand miles away in my mind.

We cannot foresee the long-term trajectory and social impact of the coronavirus crisis. We’ll leave that to the experts. I might summarize by suggesting we not overly indulge in pessimism or excessively invest in optimism. If ever there was a time for the tired cliché of “taking it one day at a time,” this might be it. We might not have a choice.

Life as we knew it just went into hibernation. The NBA and MLB suspended their seasons. March Madness gave way to a different kind of craziness that we have come to know as “social distancing.” We are told to stay at home and refrain from all but necessary travel. And so we prepare for the “new norm.” Or is it so new?