End of election a glorious feeling -- State Journal editorial from a century ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Oct. 31, 1920, two days before Republican Warren Harding was elected president, carrying Wisconsin with more than 70% of the vote:
Americans are a brisk people in their political affairs. Campaigns run to exaggeration and abuse, and considerable feeling is engendered. ... We speak of thoroughly respectable people as crooks and hirelings, which is merely our way of phrasing a difference of opinion.
But underlying all this is our national acquiescence in the rule of the majority, and we emerge from the election as good-humoredly as from the trials of Halloween. Some regrets there may be, but mainly we are glad that it is over with for four years more, and we go somewhat out of our way to pass the time of day with those who were scalawags of the opposition.
Lose or win, we simply “accept the universe” and let it go at that. ... Outside are air and sunshine and water, and the joys of work and love and parenthood. Life is ours, and regardless of governments it will be worth pretty much what the individual makes it worth. We’ve done our best with our politics, and perhaps we shall now find a few odd jobs to do about the house. Oh boy, it’s a grand and glorious feeling!
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!