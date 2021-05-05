Emily Nolte: Come to the aid of health care heroes by becoming a CNA

Over the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses and doctors have been hailed as heroes. Certified nursing assistants (CNAs) have been doing amazing work caring for the isolated — both the elderly in care facilities as well as patients in hospitals. However, there is a shortage of trained health care workers, and the current workforce is at risk of burnout. I urge you to consider joining their ranks at the entry level. This can be done starting with becoming a CNA.
In February, I participated in a CNA training course through Madison College. Because vaccines had just become available, my small group was among the first to assist at local care centers and hospitals since March 2020. It was impressive to see how much each staff member was doing to provide care to the residents, sweating under extra COVID-19 protocols and without the help of outside visitors or volunteers. However, it was emotional to see how much the residents responded to having us visit. They hadn’t had companionship in so long, and it was a privilege to watch old Westerns together or discuss quilting while also learning to provide care. It made it clear to me that many more people are needed in this field. I encourage those who are looking for meaningful and flexible employment to become certified nursing assistants.
Becoming a CNA is an option at any age. I did so in my 40s as part of a nursing path, and I met students in my course who ranged from age 15 to 50. The training can be completed in as little as a month at Madison College. It can also be provided by a potential employer such as St. Mary’s Hospital, which is currently running a paid training course and offering hiring bonuses. Teens can do this as their part-time job, with an attractive starting wage of over $16 an hour.
What does it take to get started? In Wisconsin it is required that you are listed on a state registry to be eligible to work as a CNA. There are several steps to do so, which can initially seem daunting: providing proof of immunizations, a background check, attending classes and clinicals, and passing skills and knowledge tests. There are costs ranging from $60-$600 associated with each step. A scholarship from the Goodman Foundation will cover all the costs. Students who take the nursing assistant course at the Goodman South campus of Madison College — and who qualify based on income or minority status — are eligible. The costs of tuition, books, certification testing, uniforms and other supplies can all be paid back to the student using this generous funding.
At Madison College you’re in good hands, because caring teachers, clinicians and administrators will lift you up along your way. The teachers are excellent at making sure that you’re understanding what they’re trying to teach. For them, it isn’t just about giving a lecture and collecting a check; they care about the progress of the individual student.
Working as a CNA can also be a springboard to other careers. It will inform and improve how you practice if you go on to become a registered nurse, nurse practitioner, certified nurse midwife or nursing instructor. CNAs are the ones in the trenches interacting most frequently with patients or residents. You are the eyes, ears and caring hands that witness them closely from day to day. Every shift you know you are making a difference.
Will you come to the aid of our heroic nursing assistants, nurses and doctors who have shouldered so much during this pandemic? Will you be the one to lift a weary heart of an elderly patient? Join them as a newly trained certified nursing assistant. You will benefit just as much as those you serve.
Emily Taye Nolte is a student at Madison College, where she will begin the nursing program in September 2021. She plans to pursue a master's degree specializing in nurse midwifery or hospice care. She lives in Madison with her husband and four children.
