Elizabeth Schroeder: We need to do more for mothers year-round

We’re on the cusp of a major shift in how our society and elected officials values view family leave. While once deemed a women’s-only issue, now 82% of Americans now believe that paid family leave matters . It’s also seen bipartisan support at the federal level, with lawmakers including Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, and Marco Rubio, R-Florida, introducing legislation to provide some paid family leave.

While the newfound attention on the issues is a promising step, not all of the proposed solutions adequately address the scale of the problem. A report from advocacy group PL+US and Georgetown Law Center on Poverty and Inequality outlines a bold approach to paid family leave that matches the scale of this moral and economic emergency. According to the report, a truly comprehensive and inclusive paid leave program should include at least six months of paid leave, full wage replacement and job protection. As with all significant policy change, we won’t get these things unless we speak out and demand them. It’s crucial that constituents from all political affiliations contact their elected officials and urge them to act with the boldness and urgency that this crisis requires.We don’t have to accept too-short, cobbled-together leave, economic anxiety and compromised health as the status quo.