Elizabeth Schroeder: We need to do more for mothers year-round

As Mother’s Day approaches, Americans are surrounded by familiar, feel-good images. From moms joining impromptu dance parties, to cheering on the sidelines, to applying bandages to skinned knees, the implicit message is clear: we love celebrating our mothers. However, this rosy portrayal ignores the harsh reality of working families: navigating parenthood without access to paid family leave.
While our commercials revere our moms, our policies force one in four to return to work within 10 days of giving birth. I’ve yet to see an ad featuring a pregnant woman, gripping a calculator, and agonizing over impossible equations: how many times can I get sick without cutting into my time with the baby? What if there are complications with my pregnancy? How much unpaid time can I take and still put food on the table?
We are a nation that claims to value our families. Yet, when it comes to our policies, we fail to put our money where our mouth is: the U.S. is the only industrialized country with no national paid family leave. For many — particularly single parents, low-wage earners, and those caring for ill or disabled family members — lack of paid leave isn’t an inconvenience; it’s harmful in dire and lasting ways.
While the U.S. has the world’s largest economy, we also have among the highest maternal mortality rate in the industrialized world. Black mothers fare the worst, with mortality rates more than twice those of white mothers. However, even moms who experience relatively healthy pregnancies and deliveries need a substantial recovery period. A Salford University study concluded that it takes a full year to recover physically and emotionally after giving birth — far longer than our country’s average parental leave of 10 weeks.
Our current system is also harmful to children, with infant mortality rates higher than those of most Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) member countries. According to economist Christopher Ruhm, 10 weeks of paid leave could reduce infant mortality by as much as 10%. Additional research links longer maternity leave with higher rates of immunizations and longer periods of breastfeeding, two factors linked to long-term health.
Failing to offer paid leave additionally limits women’s’ career prospects. Women are largely underrepresented in leadership positions, and are paid less than their male counterparts. Equal and accessible paid family leave has been proven to increase women’s participation in the workplace and close the pay gap. Moreover, it ensures that external circumstances don’t force women to choose between being a mother or having a career. When Google expanded its paid family leave program, the number of new mothers who resigned was cut in half. Despite this, only 13% of the private sector has access to any amount of paid leave.
We’re on the cusp of a major shift in how our society and elected officials values view family leave. While once deemed a women’s-only issue, now 82% of Americans now believe that paid family leave matters. It’s also seen bipartisan support at the federal level, with lawmakers including Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, and Marco Rubio, R-Florida, introducing legislation to provide some paid family leave.
While the newfound attention on the issues is a promising step, not all of the proposed solutions adequately address the scale of the problem. A report from advocacy group PL+US and Georgetown Law Center on Poverty and Inequality outlines a bold approach to paid family leave that matches the scale of this moral and economic emergency. According to the report, a truly comprehensive and inclusive paid leave program should include at least six months of paid leave, full wage replacement and job protection. As with all significant policy change, we won’t get these things unless we speak out and demand them. It’s crucial that constituents from all political affiliations contact their elected officials and urge them to act with the boldness and urgency that this crisis requires.We don’t have to accept too-short, cobbled-together leave, economic anxiety and compromised health as the status quo.
NextGen Wisconsin knows that moms need more than brunch and hollow platitudes this Mother’s Day. We need comprehensive, equitable and universal paid family leave, and we need it now.
Elizabeth Schroeder is the digital director at NextGen Wisconsin, as well as a Madison-area native and mother of two. In addition to her role at NextGen, she serves on the Meadowood Neighborhood Association Board of Directors and on Madison's Early Childhood Care and Education Committee.
