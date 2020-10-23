Elizabeth Lapina: Trump's Columbus Day remarks recall Russian dictators

There is hardly a more divisive national holiday in the U.S. today than Columbus Day.
Instead of contributing to the discussion about the extent of Columbus's crimes, I would like to call attention to President Trump's newest proclamation on Columbus Day, issued on Oct. 9, which I found disturbing both as a historian and as a Russian-American.
The Proclamation contains many questionable aspects, but these statements especially should be cause for alarm:
“Sadly, in recent years, radical activists have sought to undermine Christopher Columbus’s legacy. These extremists seek to replace discussion of his vast contributions with talk of failings, his discoveries with atrocities, and his achievements with transgressions. Rather than learn from our history, this radical ideology and its adherents seek to revise it, deprive it of any splendor, and mark it as inherently sinister ... We must not give in to these tactics or consent to such a bleak view of our history.”
These are words fit not for a democratically elected leader, but for an authoritarian ruler in the ilk of Vladimir Putin.
The President's invitation to dismiss “failings,” “atrocities” and “transgressions” and instead to focus on “contributions,” “discoveries” and “achievements” is a deeply disturbing sign of dictatorial tendencies. Perhaps especially worrying is the use of the epithet “extremist” (one step away from “terrorist”) for those striving to learn about history.
Putin’s Russia provides a glimpse into where Trump's comments lead. Under Putin's rule, there has been a continuous government campaign against the so-called “revision” or “falsification” of history or, in other words, any critical discussion of Russia history of the 20th century (and, some cases, earlier).
This includes any conversation about World War II that goes beyond celebrating the valor of the Soviet soldier. Even the seemingly reasonable law “against rehabilitation of Nazism,” promulgated in 2014, is used to punish a wide variety of inquiries.
In 2015, journalist Polina Petruseva was arrested and fined 1,000 rubles ($20) for a publication on social media of a photo her neighborhood in Smolenks during the German occupation showing Wehrmacht soldiers.
In 2016, Vladimir Luzgin from Perm was fined a more considerable sum of 200,000 rubles (approximately $3,400) for reposting an article on the Soviet invasion of Poland in September 1939.
One can imagine the effect of these and other cases on historians, journalists, teachers, etc. When it comes to the history of political repression, things are even more dire.
Luckily, unlike Putin, Trump does not control the legal system and cannot use it to impose a whitewashed version of history on American citizens. However, we should take seriously his desire to do so.
Among the leaders of modern nations, an aspiration to discourage any probing into the problematic aspects of their countries’ past and replace it with an unambiguous narrative of glorious triumphs tends to go hand-in-hand with a pernicious approach to the present.
It is characterized by ignoring or dismissing ongoing suffering, the invention of internal and external enemies, and representations of the leader in question as the only one capable of defeating them and ensuring the nation's future greatness.
This is not about Columbus. This is about us.
Dr. Elizabeth Lapina is an Associate Professor and Director of the Program of Medieval Studies in the Department of History at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
