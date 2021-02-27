Elizabeth Kolbert: Driving across Iceland to visit my carbon emissions

Capturing carbon dioxide from the air and burying it is the exact opposite of what we’ve been doing for the last few centuries, which is digging (or pumping) fossil fuels out of the earth, combusting them, and releasing the resulting CO2 into the atmosphere. With our power plants, cars, airplanes and factories, we’ve released so much carbon — some 2 trillion tons globally since the start of the Industrial Revolution — that, according to just about every major scientific organization in the world, we are about to cross dangerous climate thresholds — if, that is, we haven’t already. And so we find ourselves caught in a dangerous cycle. To solve the problems created by our technologies, we have to invent new technologies.

The world is nowhere near meeting the targets set out in the Paris climate agreement in 2015, and even if it were, we’d still need what are known as “negative emissions.” All of which is to say if we don’t figure out how to suck carbon from the air, we are — forgive the pun — probably cooked.