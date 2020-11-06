Elizabeth Koehler: Wisconsin's next state budget should invest in stewardship

Every 10 years, the Stewardship Program must be reauthorized. In the last state budget, it was only extended through July 2021, rather than for 10 years as has been the case in the past when the program was up for reauthorization. The Department of Natural Resources has recommended that Gov. Tony Evers’ next biennial budget include 10-year reauthorization of the program through 2031. Robust funding must also be attached to the reauthorization to maximize the Stewardship Program’s benefits and opportunities.

Without question, the Stewardship Program has accomplished great things, but more work must be done.

The program has helped protect many places where we are now connecting with nature during this pandemic. But too many people in Wisconsin, especially those without a car, still can’t get to a natural area, park or trail.

At a time when we are experiencing more frequent and extreme rain as a result of climate change, nature is critical. Wetlands, floodplain forests, and grasslands can slow water down and capture it, reducing the damage to homes, communities, and livelihoods.