Elizabeth Koehler: Wisconsin's next state budget should invest in stewardship

If COVID-19 has taught us one thing, it’s that nature is vital to our physical and mental health and well-being. If you are like me, you have been gratified to see, and felt connected in a small way to, the many people who are being drawn outdoors to our state and county parks, nature preserves, and the green spaces sprinkled within many of our neighborhoods.
Now, a first-of-its-kind report by Headwaters Economics, an independent and nonpartisan research firm, also shows that nature is good for Wisconsin’s economy. And not just during the current pandemic.
The study, commissioned by the state Department of Tourism, shows that “from 2012 to 2017, the state’s $7.8 billion outdoor recreation and manufacturing economy grew by 12% compared with 7% growth by the state’s overall economy.” The industry employs tens of thousands of people and creates billions in wages, and those numbers have continued to go up.
While there may be several reasons for that, a major one is the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program. This highly successful, public-private state partnership has protected more than 650,000 acres of Wisconsin’s lakes, rivers, wetlands and working forests. It has ecured critical wildlife habitat and provided world-class recreation opportunities since 1989.
These are the places where we are hiking, biking, fishing, paddling and spending time safely together during this pandemic.
Every 10 years, the Stewardship Program must be reauthorized. In the last state budget, it was only extended through July 2021, rather than for 10 years as has been the case in the past when the program was up for reauthorization. The Department of Natural Resources has recommended that Gov. Tony Evers’ next biennial budget include 10-year reauthorization of the program through 2031. Robust funding must also be attached to the reauthorization to maximize the Stewardship Program’s benefits and opportunities.
Without question, the Stewardship Program has accomplished great things, but more work must be done.
The program has helped protect many places where we are now connecting with nature during this pandemic. But too many people in Wisconsin, especially those without a car, still can’t get to a natural area, park or trail.
At a time when we are experiencing more frequent and extreme rain as a result of climate change, nature is critical. Wetlands, floodplain forests, and grasslands can slow water down and capture it, reducing the damage to homes, communities, and livelihoods.
Not all Wisconsin residents have access to clean drinking water. While the Stewardship Program can’t solve this problem entirely, it can help protect the headwaters of streams, and thereby help sustain water quality and quantity. The program can also protect the lands where groundwater is replenished, which safeguards drinking water for those of us who rely on underground aquifers and wells.
The Nature Conservancy is committed to working with the environmental community, the governor and state legislators in both parties to ensure that this vital program is reauthorized and funded for 10 more years. It’s a green and gold investment in this challenging time and in our future. We encourage everyone who loves and depends on outdoor Wisconsin to join us.
Koehler is state director for The Nature Conservancy in Wisconsin: ekoehler@tnc.org.
