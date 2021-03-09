Elizabeth Jach: Change is overdue in collegiate women’s running

The fall sport of cross country is still in season: the NCAA Division I championships will be held March 15 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Yet more than the championship is behind schedule — change for women runners is long overdue.
For the past 40 years, the National Collegiate Athletic Association has rendered women as less capable athletes with lower athletic ability by continuing to hold women’s running races at a shorter distance than men’s races in the sport of cross country. With this practice, the NCAA is sending a horrible message to women and girls across the country: you’re not capable. It’s past time to make a change.
Men in NCAA Division I and II cross country have run 10 km since 1976, and Division III men have run 8 km since that time. But across all three NCAA divisions of cross country, women ran 5 km from 1981 until 2000. Beginning in 2000, the NCAA increased the women’s cross country race to 6 km.
While the NCAA has made timely changes in the sport of cross country to address the COVID-19 pandemic, the membership-driven organization also has a responsibility to resolve these deep issues of inequity. It would go a long way toward honoring its own professed commitment to diversity and inclusion.
The fact that NCAA cross country maintains separate distances for women perpetuates internalized sexism among female athletes. Internalized sexism lead some women to not only sabotage their own identity, potential and success, but also those of other women and girls. Despite a complete absence of physiological evidence, the NCAA has continued the practice of shorter distances for women athletes, only reinforcing women’s beliefs that they are not capable or strong enough to run the men’s distance.
In fact, a NCAA Division III athlete informally surveyed her teammates and fellow competitors about changing the women’s distance to be the same as the men’s. She found resistance among women runners because they worried they could not rise to the challenge — even though their counterparts on the men's team believed they could.
Coaches, often accustomed to the status quo, are also a barrier to changing the women’s race. Many coaches want to compare athletes’ competition results over time. Further, the fact that women and minorities are underrepresented among coaches of all sports and at all levels demonstrates the continued presence of pervasive sexism and racism within athletics.
What is particularly odd about the NCAA’s shorter race distance for women’s cross country is that athletes run the same distance regardless of gender in other competitions. The NCAA’s own outdoor and indoor track and field championships offer the same distance races for both men and women. So do the world cross country championships. The women’s marathon has been part of the Olympics since 1984. And road races across the United States offer the same distance for runners regardless of gender.
I know about these inequities all too well. When I was a cross country athlete in college nearly 15 years ago, I used to show up to the men’s team practice on Sunday mornings in the fall semester for the weekly long run. For a time, my teammate and I were the only two women who piled into the 15 passenger vans to head out of town to the trails in a nearby state park. Even though we ran farther and faster than some of the men on the team, she and I would have to wait until the track and field season in the spring to have the opportunity to compete in a 10 km race.
Offering the same cross country course distance for men and women has practical benefits, in an era when cross country and track and field are seeing cuts. When hosting a race, offering a single running route instead of two would mean that institutions would only have to measure one course, saving time and money. And importantly, the NCAA would no longer be telling women athletes that they are less capable.
Since the NCAA is a member-driven organization, athletes, coaches, administrators and fans can provide feedback toward empowering change. The NCAA is composed of an array of committees constituting its overall governance. The NCAA also publicly posts committee vacancies. Volunteering to serve or nominating someone to serve can facilitate change. And the NCAA has a website where anyone can submit a suggestion for a change of the rules. Finally, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association can also contribute to supporting this long overdue change.
Women are ready to go the distance. The international #runequal hashtag on Twitter publicly documents the need for current races to offer equal opportunity. Knowing about the disparity can facilitate change for collegiate women athletes now and in the future.
Elizabeth Jach, Ph.D., is a policy and planning analyst at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (email: elizabeth.jach@gmail.com), a former NCAA DIII athlete, and a member of the Scholars Strategy Network.
