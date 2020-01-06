Elizabeth Heubeck: Legal marijuana should come with public health campaign

The eye-catching packaging features cookies in gourmet flavors such as sea-salt and snickerdoodle. Delectable-looking caramels. Mouth-watering chocolates. These treats are enough to tempt anyone — especially impressionable adolescents.

But these “edibles” are more than just tasty treats. They contain cannabinoids such as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the chemical in marijuana responsible for most of the drug’s psychological effects. Slick marketing of edibles and other marijuana-based products, along with legalization of marijuana’s recreational use (now in at least 10 states including Illinois and Michigan, as well as Washington, D.C.), is shifting societal attitudes toward the drug. As more permissive perspectives toward recreational marijuana take hold, the drug’s detrimental effects on its youngest users appear to be overlooked.

In Maryland, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is said to be investigating the pros and cons of legalization for adults. One of the likely discussion points? Potential tax benefits for legalizing marijuana. Some lawmakers say taxes from the sale of legal marijuana would help pay for costly education reforms. In fact, this has been cited as one of the primary reasons Maryland lawmakers are considering legalizing recreational marijuana.

It’s a twisted argument.