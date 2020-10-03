Elizabeth Galewski: Vote for change

If you want change, please vote for it.
Exhibit A that your vote matters: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald have tried to block poll workers from accepting absentee ballots in Madison parks. We Madisonians are accustomed to voting early in our libraries. Due to the pandemic, these stations have moved outdoors. But Vos and Fitzgerald have filed a lawsuit, attempting to shut these polling places down.
Exhibit B that your vote matters: The President of the United States has floated the idea of simply “getting rid of” inconvenient ballots he doesn’t like.
If voting doesn’t matter, then why are Republican politicians trying to strip eligible citizens of this right and dissuade them from doing it?
If you want change, please vote for it.
John Dean, the chief White House counsel who testified against Nixon during Senate hearings, has warned that “Trump makes Nixon look like a choirboy.” If Trump wins reelection, Dean says, “our democracy will be gone.”
As every schoolchild could tell you, our Republic was founded upon a system of checks and balances. Over the past four years, the Trump administration’s depredations have revealed the fragility of that government structure. During the 2016 election, Republican politicians promised to counter the president if he went too far. Yet their sham of an impeachment trial in the Senate, which didn’t even call witnesses, revealed their unwillingness to make good on those promises.
As a result, Americans only have one last recourse against Trump’s continued rise — voting to evict him from the White House on Nov. 3.
If you want change, please vote for it.
In 2016, the number of ballots cast for third-party candidates in Wisconsin was enough to swing our electoral votes to Trump. His margin of victory over Hillary Clinton was 22,748, and Jill Stein alone received 31,072 votes.
You can like it or not. I certainly don’t! But the president still has enough die-hard supporters in this state to make it difficult to defeat him.
You can like it or not. I certainly don’t! But in swing states like Wisconsin, the only way the opposition can avoid reelecting 45 is by voting in unison for the same candidate.
You can like it or not. But the only opposition candidate who has big enough numbers to contend for that slot is Joe Biden.
You can like it or not. But elections are nothing more than the simplest form of math — counting. And given the president’s stable, high level of support, that’s our current reality.
If you want change, please vote for it.
Some would have you believe that it’s wrong to vote “against” a candidate. But when a politician repeatedly argues that he is above the law, mobilizes a secret police force against peaceful citizens exercising their freedom of speech, and otherwise acts like a presumptive dictator, then we’re not voting “against” him. We’re voting for democracy. We’re voting for our country.
If you want change, please vote for it.
Some disparage voting for Biden as “voting out of fear.” But fear serves an important function. It can urge you to protect yourself from harm. According to the former agent who led the FBI’s 2016 probe into Russian election interference, President Trump remains a “clear and present danger” to our country’s national security. Our fears are not based on something unreal or imaginary. History’s call is loud and urgent, and we must each do our part to answer it.
Personally, Biden might not have been my preferred candidate in the primary race, but I’ve come to appreciate the man. At a time when more than 200,000 Americans have died from the Trump administration’s malfeasance, a competent leader who understands how to heal after profound loss sounds like just what we need.
If you want change, please vote for it.
Do not allow public opinion polls to lull you into a false sense of security. Election outcomes are rarely safe. Scientific polls with sufficient random samples do come to valid conclusions about the will of the people. But elections are not scientific polls with sufficient random samples. As I’ve explained in a previous column, elections have self-selected samples, which social science considers unreliable. This means elections do not do the will of the people. Elections do the will of its self-selected sample — the people who actually cast their ballot for a given election. Elections are bare-knuckled battles in which candidates must motivate their supporters to vote. In elections, the will of the people doesn’t matter. Turnout is the only thing that does.
If you want change, please vote for it.
If the outcomes of elections in general are rarely safe, then that goes double for a swing state like ours. Wisconsin was part of the Midwestern coalition that handed Trump the presidency in 2016. We could easily be the state that tips the balance again this year.
You have the power. Register to vote if you haven’t already, and please vote for Biden.
Elizabeth Galewski is a writer and editor who lives in the Madison area.
